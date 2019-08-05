KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!

4 hours ago

Police Arrest Armed, Dangerous Man Wanted For HomicideA man wanted for a stabbing in Washington County, a robbery and a homicide has been arrested; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

4 hours ago

Butler Co. Man Facing Charges For Allegedly Trying To Break Into Home For MarijuanaA homeowner held an accused burglar at gunpoint in Harrison Township; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

Second Python Escapes In West VirginiaA second large python has escaped and is on the loose in West Virginia.

4 hours ago

Tractor-Trailer Smashes Into Cars, Poles, Homes In YoungwoodNo one was injured or killed when a tractor-trailer began swerving before smashing into parked cars, a light pole and a garage.

5 hours ago

Highlands Middle School Evacuated, Bus Diverted Over Alleged ThreatA threat made to Highlands Middle School prompted buses to be diverted and evacuations Tuesday morning.

5 hours ago

1 Person Killed In Bicycle Crash In Ligonier TownshipAt least one person was killed in a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle in Westmoreland County.

5 hours ago

KDKA News Update 10/1 11amKDKA's Lindsay Ward, Amy Wadas, and Ron Smiley have a look at the morning's top stories and weather for Tuesday, October 1.

5 hours ago

Lindsay Ward - Reporter Update: Home InvasionA Harrison Township man held an alleged home invader at gunpoint until police arrived. KDKA's Lindsay Ward explains.

6 hours ago

Amy Wadas - Reporter Update: Manhunt in Washington CountyKDKA's Amy Wadas reports on the capture of an man charged in two separate murders.

6 hours ago

All About TortoisesHenry Kacprzyk with Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium talks about tortoises.

7 hours ago

Better Sleep TechnologyHear about some new devices that may help you getting to sleep and reduce exposure to light waves that can keep you awake.

7 hours ago

Cooking Corner: Italian DishesChef Crystal Baldwin from Market District shows some dishes to celebrate National Italian Heritage Month.

7 hours ago

Talking Mental HealthA mother and daughter talk about the struggles of dealing with mental health issues.

7 hours ago

All About DinosaursLearn about the Jurassic World show that will take place at the PPG Paints Arena that contain life-sized dinosaurs.

7 hours ago

Medicare HelpRepresentatives from Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield as part of the ask the experts series. Answer questions on how to sign up for medicare.

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 1, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago

Homicide Suspect Wanted In Washington Co. And West Virginia Taken Into CustodyA man wanted on charges of attempted homicide in Washington County, Pennsylvania, and murder in West Virginia is now in police custody.

8 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

10 hours ago

Police: Homeowner Holds Alleged Burglar At GunpointPolice say a homeowner took matters into his own hands this weekend when he held an alleged burglar at gunpoint; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

10 hours ago