Major Upgrade For Highmark Building DowntownAt a press conference this morning with Highmark officials and Allegheny County chief executive Rich Fitzgerald, state Senator Wayne Fontana, and Mayor Bill Peduto, Highmark announced a make-over for a building first constructed more than three decades ago; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

30 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/4)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley's forecast!

42 minutes ago

Pa. Supreme Court Takes Up Doctor Liability In Western Psych Shooting LawsuitPennsylvania's highest court will determine if a woman shot in the at Western Psych can sue Pitt over the assailant's treatment before the attack.

45 minutes ago

Assault Charges Dismissed In Separate Case Against Rachael DelTondo’s MotherThe case involved a confrontation on Election Day between Lisa and the Catroppa family, who are relatives of Rachael’s ex-fiancé.

51 minutes ago

Teen Made Twitter Threat Towards Pittsburgh HospitalsEven though the teen had no intention of carrying out his threat, the police and hospital authorities made efforts to make sure the community was safe; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

54 minutes ago

The Latest Of Nalani Johnson's Death, Memorial In BlairsvilleThe investigation into her death is ongoing as authorities have released very few details. An autopsy is expected to be performed today; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

58 minutes ago

Mother Of Nalani Johnson Petitioned For PFA Against Her FatherGladys Duarte alleges Paul Johnson threatened to harm her and allegedly also quote "admitted to almost killing" the baby girl Nalani. No one showed up for court, therefore voiding the entire PFA; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - Threat Against HospitalsA teenager is accused of threatening to commit a "hate crime" at a Pittsburgh hospital. KDKA's Amy Wadas has more on the investigation and the possible charges against the teen.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Lindsay Ward - Nalani Johnson MemorialA makeshift memorial for Nalani Johnson has now doubled in size. KDKA's Lindsay Ward spoke with two women who placed flowers and stuffed animals in memory of the two-year-old girl who was found dead in an Indiana County park.

2 hours ago