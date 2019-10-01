Port Authority Launches Live Chat ServicesCustomers can now speak to a customer service representative right on their mobile devices.

Residents Still Impacted By Carrick Water Main BreakFamilies like Rose Gitzen and daughter Wendy Gitzen have been displaced due to the water break. They are fearful; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

Local Lawmakers Push To Follow California's 'Fair Pay To Play Act'Local lawmakers from Allegheny County say Pennsylvania should allow college athletes to be paid; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Invasive Northern Snakehead Fish Found In Mon RiverWhile the invasive northern snakehead fish has been spotted in Pennsylvania before, this is the first time it's been caught in the Monongahela River.

REAL ID Deadline Is 1 Year AwayExperts say it may take some time to gather the resources you need to start your REAL ID application, so it's best to get started soon.

Local High School Holding Session About VapingSerra Catholic High School is holding an informational session to inform parents about vaping, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Tractor-Trailer Tears Through Youngwood Before Crashing Into GarageAn out-of-control tractor-trailer smashed into parked cars, took down poles and came to a stop once it smashed into a garage in Youngwood; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 Going CashlessPennsylvania Turnpike 66 is going cashless, KDKA's John Shumway reports.

Residents Impacted By Carrick Water Main BreakCrews continue to restore the Carrick area, but residents like Chuck and Mary Buels can no longer leave in their home; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

