Should parents be helping their kids with homework? KDKA's Kristine Sorensen talks it over with Principal Molly O'Malley-Argueta in this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Homework Help
Sponsored By
Categories: Content, Family & Parenting, Local Community, News, Babies & Toddlers, Back to School, General, Parenting, Teens, Local News, KDKATV
Latest Videos
Port Authority Launches Live Chat ServicesCustomers can now speak to a customer service representative right on their mobile devices.
Residents Still Impacted By Carrick Water Main BreakFamilies like Rose Gitzen and daughter Wendy Gitzen have been displaced due to the water break. They are fearful; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.
Local Lawmakers Push To Follow California's 'Fair Pay To Play Act'Local lawmakers from Allegheny County say Pennsylvania should allow college athletes to be paid; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Invasive Northern Snakehead Fish Found In Mon RiverWhile the invasive northern snakehead fish has been spotted in Pennsylvania before, this is the first time it's been caught in the Monongahela River.
REAL ID Deadline Is 1 Year AwayExperts say it may take some time to gather the resources you need to start your REAL ID application, so it's best to get started soon.
Local High School Holding Session About VapingSerra Catholic High School is holding an informational session to inform parents about vaping, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Tractor-Trailer Tears Through Youngwood Before Crashing Into GarageAn out-of-control tractor-trailer smashed into parked cars, took down poles and came to a stop once it smashed into a garage in Youngwood; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 Going CashlessPennsylvania Turnpike 66 is going cashless, KDKA's John Shumway reports.
Residents Impacted By Carrick Water Main BreakCrews continue to restore the Carrick area, but residents like Chuck and Mary Buels can no longer leave in their home; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.
More Videos
Reporter Update: Jon Delano - Paying College AthletesKDKA's Jon Delano reports on California's recent ruling that college athletes can be paid to play, and whether it's possible that Pennsylvania could follow suit.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Homework HelpShould parents be helping their kids with homework? KDKA's Kristine Sorensen talks it over with Principal Molly O'Malley-Argueta in this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast.
Reporter Update: Ray Petelin - Afternoon Weather Forecast 10/1/19KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin has the latest forecast for Tuesday, October 1.
Reporter Update: Chris Hoffman - Young Adults VapingKDKA's Chris Hoffman has a preview of this afternoon's report, discussing vaping among high school students.
KDKA News Update 10/1 3pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ray Petelin have the latest news and weather for Tuesday, October 1.
Dollar Energy Fund Opens Registration For Hardship ProgramResidents can now apply for the Dollar Energy Fund's Hardship Program.
Reporter Update: John Shumway - Turnpike TollsKDKA's John Shumway reports on significant increase in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls, and how drivers can avoid it.
KDKA News Update 10/1 1pmKDKA's Kristine Sorensen and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Tuesday, October 1.
'Mr. Yuk' Sticker Creator Honored By City Of PittsburghThe City of Pittsburgh honored retired pediatrician and "Mr. Yuk" sticker creator Dr. Richard Moriarty.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
Police Arrest Armed, Dangerous Man Wanted For HomicideA man wanted for a stabbing in Washington County, a robbery and a homicide has been arrested; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Butler Co. Man Facing Charges For Allegedly Trying To Break Into Home For MarijuanaA homeowner held an accused burglar at gunpoint in Harrison Township; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Second Python Escapes In West VirginiaA second large python has escaped and is on the loose in West Virginia.
Tractor-Trailer Smashes Into Cars, Poles, Homes In YoungwoodNo one was injured or killed when a tractor-trailer began swerving before smashing into parked cars, a light pole and a garage.
Highlands Middle School Evacuated, Bus Diverted Over Alleged ThreatA threat made to Highlands Middle School prompted buses to be diverted and evacuations Tuesday morning.
1 Person Killed In Bicycle Crash In Ligonier TownshipAt least one person was killed in a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle in Westmoreland County.
KDKA News Update 10/1 11amKDKA's Lindsay Ward, Amy Wadas, and Ron Smiley have a look at the morning's top stories and weather for Tuesday, October 1.
Lindsay Ward - Reporter Update: Home InvasionA Harrison Township man held an alleged home invader at gunpoint until police arrived. KDKA's Lindsay Ward explains.
Amy Wadas - Reporter Update: Manhunt in Washington CountyKDKA's Amy Wadas reports on the capture of an man charged in two separate murders.
All About TortoisesHenry Kacprzyk with Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium talks about tortoises.