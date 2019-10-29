Road Closures For EQT 10-MilerDrivers should expect road closures in the following areas this Saturday.

10th Street Closed For Sinkhole Repair10th Street may be closed for a few weeks while repairs are underway after a sinkhole; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Police On Scene Of Shooting In BeltzhooverPolice and medics are on the scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

Kidsburgh Kidcast: Halloween Safety With AAAIn this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast, Kristine Sorensen chats with a safety expert about some Trick-or-Treat best practices.Jim Garrity

Eye On Retirement 2019Eye On Retirement 2019

Reporter Update: Chris Hoffman - Downtown SinkholeKDKA's Chris Hoffman is working to get a timeline on repairs for a giant sinkhole in the middle of Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/29)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!

Triple Shooting Leaves 1 Dead In JeannetteTwo people were injured and one man is dead after a shooting in Jeannette; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Civil Rights Lawsuit Between Antwon Rose's Family, East Pittsburgh And Former Officer DismissedA federal judge signed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice, which means both sides agree the lawsuit cannot be refiled. This usually means the lawsuit has been settled.

Repairs Continue On Sinkhole That Opened Up In Downtown PittsburghCrews are working to fill a sinkhole, stabilize a road and get things back to normal in downtown Pittsburgh; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Lindsay Ward - Reporter Update: Downtown SinkholeThe PAT bus is gone, but it's going to be several weeks before 10th Street by the Westin is open to traffic. KDKA's Lindsay Ward explains.

Judge Rules Pennsylvania Coach Lines Must Indefinitely Provide Transportation For Elizabeth Forward StudentsStudents in the Elizabeth Forward School District will have bus transportation to and from school indefinitely. Katie Johnston reports.

Tech Center: Wireless ChargersLearn more about wireless chargers for the various smart devices.

Fashion ExhibitionThe Kathryn Hepburn costume exhibit is on display at the Frick Pittsburgh.

Homewood CemeteryMikey Hood provides a look at a local neighborhood cemetery.

Cooking Corner: Two Apple RecipesMarket District chef Crystal Baldwin shows how to make roasted apples and squash as well as a apple and farro salad.

Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - Jeannette ShootingKDKA's Amy Wadas has the latest on a reported shooting in Jeannette, Westmoreland County.

Kids Raising FundsStudents from one local elementary school are raising money for the KDKA Turkey Fund.

What's New Dr. Frank: Health & Beauty GadgetsTech guru Dr. Frank Viggiano shows some items designed to make taking care of yourself easier.

What's New Dr. Frank: Home ProductsTech guru Dr. Frank Viggiano gives some tips on products designed to make things easier in the home.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 29, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/29)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

Suspect Sought In Jeannette ShootingPolice are looking for a suspect following a shooting in Jeannette that left one person dead and two others wounded; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

1 Person Injured During Incident At Penn Hills BarOne person was injured in an incident at the White Hawk Café in Penn Hills overnight.

