8 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Steelers President Art Rooney II Talks Exclusively With KDKA's Bob PompeaniSteelers President Art Rooney talked Hard Knocks, the Hall of Fame, the 2019 season and more with Bob Pompeani.

1 hour ago

Massage Therapy Business Wants To Create Relaxing Environment For LGBTQ communityA massage therapy business is looking to create a relaxing environment for members of the LGBTQ community, KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

1 hour ago

Slippery Rock Football Player Facing DUI ChargesA Slippery Rock University football player is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence with his 1-year-old in the car.

1 hour ago

Kidsburgh: State Program Gives Each Child Born In Pa. $100 Towards CollegeThe Pennsylvania Treasury is giving each child born in Pennsylvania $100 to go toward college; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen explains.

2 hours ago

Senators Casey And Toomey To Face Off During Impeachment TrialPennsylvania's two senators will face off during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

2 hours ago

House Votes To Stop Drivers' Use Of Handheld PhonesThe Pennsylvania House is voting to expand the state's ban on texting while driving.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/15)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast!

3 hours ago

New Charges Filed Against Suspected Local Sexual PredatorPolice say new charges have been filed against a suspected sexual predator, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

3 hours ago

Man Accused Of Throwing Coffee Cup At State Police During StandoffPolice say a man threw a coffee cup at them during a standoff in Butler County; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

3 hours ago

Woman Arrested For Keeping Sister Locked In A Wooden CageA woman is accused of locking her sister in a wooden cage with a dirty mattress and little-to-no medical care.

3 hours ago

Giant Eagle Hopes Eliminates Plastic Bags At All Stores SoonGiant Eagle hopes to expand its new policy of eliminating single-use plastic bags to all its stores soon, KDKA's John Shumway reports.

3 hours ago

Westmoreland Co. Murder Trial Continues For Man Who Blames Deadly Shooting On TwinThe trial continues for a man charged with murder in Jeannette. His lawyer claims he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but instead the shooter was his twin brother; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

4 hours ago

Campaign 2020: What Can We Expect With Impeachment Articles In SenateTwo political analysts talk to KDKA's Stacy Smith about issues affecting the 2020 presidential election.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Nicole Ford - Man Throws Coffee Cup At Police During StandoffA 61-year-old man threw a coffee cup at police and a baseball at a police drone during a standoff, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

5 hours ago

Arrest Warrants Issued For Carrick Couple Accused Of Child AbusePolice are searching for a couple accused of sexually abusing two children, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Massage Parlor Offers Inclusive Massage TherapyBody Euphoria on Butler Street in Lawrenceville is offering inclusive massage therapy to the LGBTQ community; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

8 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/15)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’s 7-day forecast!

8 hours ago

Waterworks Market District Implements Plastic Bag BanThere are no more plastic bags to carry your groceries in at the Market District at The Waterworks; KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on the new pilot program

8 hours ago

Former Steelers Safety Donnie Shell Going Into The Hall Of FameFormer Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donnie Shell is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

8 hours ago

2 More Flu Deaths Reported In Allegheny CountyThere have been two more deaths from the flu in Allegheny County.

8 hours ago

Web Extra: Pittsburgh Zoo Welcomes Nessie The Elephant SealThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is showing off their new Northern Elephant Seal, Nessie! (Video Courtesy: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

9 hours ago

Reporter Update: Parents Charged In Carrick AbuseKDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest on Carrick parents just charged with the alleged abuse of their children nearly 10 years ago.

9 hours ago