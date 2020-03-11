Local Businesses Practicing Social DistancingThis weekend is expected to draw a lot of crowds as people will be out celebrating St. Patrick's Day, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

People Hunker At Home, Affecting Hourly WorkersFamily breadwinners fear cutbacks in their working hours -- even layoffs -- as the coronavirus delivers a blow to the American economy; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

Fish Fry Take-Out Leaving Impact On BusinessThe coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on local fish frys, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/13)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast!

Workforce Adjusting To Working From HomeSome workers will soon have to adjust to working at home during the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In New KensingtonOne suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in New Kensington, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Gov. Tom Wolf Shuts Down All K-12 SchoolsGov. Tom Wolf has shut down all K-12 schools amid the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Cancels, Postpones EventsThe Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is canceling or postponing events amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Customers Rush To Stores Amid Coronavirus OutbreakCustomers are clearing out store shelves amid the coronavirus concerns; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Declares State Of EmergencyPittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

First Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus Announced In Western PennsylvaniaA presumptive positive case of coronavirus was reported in Washington County; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Reporter Update: Museums And Libraries Take Precautions Amid Coronavirus OutbreakHow are museums and libraries keeping everything clean during the coronavirus outbreak? KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Reporter Update: The Challenges Of Working From HomeThe coronavirus outbreak has some people starting to work from home. What kind of challenges does that bring? KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Reporter Update: Supplies Flying Off The Shelves At CostcoKDKA's John Shumway reports from Costco where people are out stocking up amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Reporter Update: Coronavirus Forcing Changes For Pittsburgh Businesses On St. Patrick's Day WeekendKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on the coronavirus impact for local businesses on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/13)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

Reba McEntire Postpones Concert At PPG Paints ArenaReba McEntire's PPG Paints Arena concert has been moved to July.

Man Charged In Shooting Of Indiana Co. BabyA man is facing charges in connection with the shooting of an Indiana County infant.

Homicide Suspect Back In Court After Human Remains Found On Family's PropertyA young man accused of shooting and killing a man he met on a dating app went before a judge today after human remains were recently discovered near his family's property; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Postpones Some Concerts, Cancels OthersThe Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is the latest organization to decide to postpone and cancel some events due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Stage AE Closed Through May 1With Gov. Tom Wolf recommending to limit large gatherings, Stage AE will be closed through May 1.

Port Authority To Increase Sanitation Amid Coronavirus OutbreakThe Port Authority is taking steps to clean and sanitize their buses and trolleys more often amid the Coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Allegheny County Health Department Says Their Phones Are DownThe Allegheny County Health Department announced that their phone system is currently not working.

West Virginia Gov. Closes All Schools IndefinitelyWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced all schools in the state will close indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak

