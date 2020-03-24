People Still Outside On First Day Of Shutdown OrderNot everyone was a ghost town on Tuesday, KDKA's John Shumway reports.

Coronavirus Fact Vs. FictionKDKA's Ken Rice takes a look at fact vs. fiction for the coronavirus.

Business Notes (3/24)Stacy Smith brings you today's business notes.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/24)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast!

Hundreds Line Up For Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing At Pittsburgh ZooIt was another busy day for Central Outreach Wellness Center as the zoo as they screened hundreds of people for the coronavirus; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Pet Treats Recalled Due To Possible Health RiskA Pennsylvania-based company is recalling its pet treat.

Kristine Sorensen: Day 7 VlogIt's day seven of working from home and having the kids home; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen checks in.

Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Opens In Pittsburgh Zoo Parking LotHundreds of people were screened for coronavirus in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Zoo; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

People Helping People: March 24, 2020Teachers in the West Allegheny School District went on parade for their students.

Alleged Walmart Shoplifter Accused Of Trying To Stab State Trooper With PenA man who was allegedly trying to steal items from a Westmoreland County Walmart is accused of trying to stab a state trooper with a pen; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Tech Center: Sites To Help With Health Care CostsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood looks at some crowdfunding sites that can help with health care costs.

Deep Cleaning 101Bactronix Manager Desiree Powell stops by with some tips on deep cleaning your home and the increase in business the company is seeing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Previewing Pittsburgh Magazine's Home EditionA look inside the pages of Pittsburgh Magazine's Home Edition.

Ask Dr. G: CoronavirusParenting expert Dr. Debbie Gilboa offers some advice on how to talk to kids about coronavirus.

State Police Issue 27 Warnings To Businesses Open Despite Wolf's OrderState police issued 27 warnings across Pennsylvania for businesses still open despite Gov. Tom Wofl's order to close the physical location of all non-life-sustaining businesses; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Local Distillery Moves From Liquor To Producing Hand SanitizerA local distillery has moved from making liquor to producing hand sanitizer, KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 24, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

First Responders Fearful Amid Coronavirus OutbreakFirst responders say they are being kept in the dark during the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

DIY Plumbing TipsHere are some DIY plumbing tips from KDKA's Rick Dayton.

Penn State University Reports First On-Campus COVID-19 CasePenn State University has reported its first confirmed on-campus case of COVID-19.

Pennsylvania Department Of Health Announces 207 New COVID-19 CasesThe Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 207 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as four additional deaths; Lindsay Ward reports.

Reporter Update: Keeping Hospital Workers Safe With Limited Personal Protective EquipmentHospitals have a limited supply of personal protective equipment. So how are they making sure they have enough amid the coronavirus outbreak? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Reporter Update: Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Opens In Zoo Parking LotHundreds of people have been tested for coronavirus in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Zoo; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Reporter Update: How To Practice Social Distancing While Getting Fresh AirKDKA's John Shumway is learning how to safely practice social distancing while still getting outside.

