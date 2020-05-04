Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Jayme Meredith, of Hefren-Tillotson, about the financial troubles Coronavirus is creating for everyone.
Money Monday: Coronavirus Financial Troubles
Reporter Update: Could A Molecule That Comes From Tobacco And Algae Prevent Coronavirus?Researchers are looking into whether a molecule that comes from tobacco and algae could prevent coronavirus; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Reporter Update: Arnold Meat Processing Plant Sees 12 Workers Test Positive For CoronavirusAt the Smithfield meat processing plant in Arnold, 12 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Eight of them have already recovered and are back at work; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/6)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ forecast!
Pa. Healthcare Facilities, First Responders Can Get Their N95 Masks Decontaminated For FreeGov. Wolf announced healthcare facilities and first responders can send their N95 masks to be decontaminated, and all they have to pay is the cost of shipping.
Excela Health Staff Raise $80k For Westmoreland County Food BankIn just three weeks, the staff and employees at Excela Health raised $80,000 for the Westmoreland County Food Bank; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.
SCOTUS Hears Oral Arguments In Cases Surrounding Women's Access To Birth ControlThe U.S. Supreme Court listened to oral arguments for cases involving a woman's access to contraception under the Affordable Care Act.
Work To Refill Massive Pittsburgh Sinkhole To Begin SoonThe City of Pittsburgh is another step closer to filling the massive sinkhole that opened up downtown and swallowed a bus.
Nearly 80 State Liquor Stores To Open In 'Yellow' Counties FridayThere are 77 state liquor stores in "yellow" phase counties that will reopen Friday on a limited basis.
Pa. Health. Dept. Announces 888 New Coronavirus Cases, 94 Additional DeathsFor the fourth day in a row, the number of Pennsylvania's new coronavirus cases are under 1,000. There are now 51,845 cases and 3,106 deaths statewide.
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 19 More Coronavirus Cases, 2 More DeathsAllegheny County reports two new coronavirus-related deaths and an additional 19 cases. This brings the county death toll to 111 and case count to 1,394.
12 People At Westmoreland Co. Meat Processing Plant Have Tested Positive For CoronavirusAt the Smithfield meat processing plant in Arnold, 12 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Eight of them have already recovered; KDKA's Lindsay Ward Reports.
16-Year-Old Charged With Homicide In Stowe Township ShootingA 16-year-old is now charged with homicide in a deadly Stowe Township shooting.
Police Find 'Zero Evidence' The Murder-Suicide Of A Pitt Researcher Had Anything To Do With His Work On CoronavirusPolice say there's "zero evidence" the death of a Pitt researcher killed in an apparent murder-suicide has anything to do with his work on coronavirus.
Something Good: Dance Students Surprise TeacherPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the story of how some dance students surprised their teacher.
Dr. Marlene Boas' Advice For Dealing With The Coronavirus PandemicPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with life coach Dr. Marlene Boas about the impact the Coronavirus pandemic is having on mental health.
Previewing Liberty Magic @ HomePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with magician Chris Caphart, who previews Liberty Magic @ Home!
Cooking With Rania: Copy-Cat Fried Chicken SandwichRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making a copy-cat Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich!
Eye On Health: Nurse Appreciation WeekPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David honor nurses for Nurse Appreciation Week.
Passing The Time With Puzzles (5/6)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David show off your puzzle pictures!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 6, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Summer Travel Plans In Flux For Many AmericansA study out of the University of Florida found that 80% of U.S. consumers had to cancel travel plans already, but almost half plan to rebook them, KDKA's Kristine Sorensen spoke with a local travel agent about the state of summer travel in the US.
Six More Employees Of Smithfield Foods Plant Test Positive For CoronavirusThe number of positive cases of COVID-19 at the Smithfield Foods Plant in Arnold has jumped from 6 to 12, according to the union president. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story.
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/6)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!