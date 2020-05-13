Bill Allowing Curbside Cocktails Headed To Gov. Wolf's DeskThe Pennsylvania Senate approved a bill that would allow cocktails to-go during the coronavirus shutdown.

46 minutes ago

KDKA News Update PM: May 13, 2020KDKA News Update PM: May 13, 2020

49 minutes ago

Local Couple Celebrates 70th Wedding Anniversary Through WindowA couple at a local senior living community is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Their friends and family gathered outside their window to congratulate them.

53 minutes ago

Virtual Graduation Ceremony To Be Held For Local Nursing School GraduatesSeventy-three nurses from the Citizens' School of Nursing are about to venture out into the unknown, KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

54 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/13)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

58 minutes ago

Local High Schools Planning Non-Traditional Graduation CeremoniesSchools are trying to get creative with their graduation ceremonies so they can still celebrate students' achievements while following safety guidelines; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

59 minutes ago

Kidsburgh: Changes To Summer CampParents are getting emails about summer camps that are cancelled are postponed, but some are moving online; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

1 hour ago

KDKA Investigates: Upset Families Call On North Hills Senior Living Home To Share Updated Coronavirus NumbersFamilies in the midst of making funeral arrangements are now demanding answers from a North Hills senior living facility along Babcock Boulevard called Grace Manor at North Park; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

1 hour ago

Robert Morris University Is Planning To Reopen In The FallKDKA's Ken Rice talks to Robert Morris University's president about his plan to reopen in the fall.

1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Says Revenue Is Down 25 Percent During CoronavirusWith the virus bringing the economy to a halt, not only are local workers and businesses hurting, but so are cities; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.

1 hour ago

Local Restaurants Hit Hard By CoronavirusExperts tell KDKA's Paul Martino more than one-third of local restaurants may close for good.

2 hours ago

Will Schools Reopen In The Fall?Pittsburgh Public Schools is preparing to navigate reopening schools safely in the fall, KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Cancels Remaining Concerts For The SeasonAnnounced concerts for the remainder of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's season have been cancelled because of coronavirus.

2 hours ago

Area Malls Staying Cautious About Reopening Due To Coronavirus FearsSome stores are preparing to reopen come Friday when Allegheny County moves into the "yellow" phase; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

2 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Leaders Say They're Ready For Businesses To Open FridayAllegheny County leaders say they have a plan in place for contact tracing and testing as the county moves into the next phase of reopening Friday.

2 hours ago

Police: Man Arrested For Threatening Pa. Gov. Tom WolfAuthorities say a man angry with Gov. Tom Wolf's decision to close businesses during the coronavirus pandemic will face charges after he threatened him, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

3 hours ago

More Men Than Women Dying For Coronavirus, Studies ShowStudies from around the world show more men than women are dying from coronavirus, KDKA's Dr. Maria reports.

3 hours ago

Business Notes (5/13)KDKA's Stacy Smith has the Business Notes for the day.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Families Demand Answers From Long-Term Care Facility In North HillsFamily members tell KDKA's Meghan Schiller they're demanding answers from a long-term care facility in the North Hills, saying they can't make educated decisions about their loved ones because they don't have information.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Local High Schools Trying To Celebrate Students' Achievements Around Coronavirus RestrictionsKDKA's Nicole Ford is taking a look at how three different butler County schools are handling commencement during a pandemic.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Coronavirus In Men Versus WomenKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports on the effects of coronavirus in men and women.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Man Charged With Threatening Gov. WolfKDKA's Ross Guidotti has the latest from the state police investigating a Westmoreland County man accused of threatening the governor.

6 hours ago

Chatham University Shares Harvested Fish With Community, Educational PartnersThe aquaculture lab at Chatham is harvesting trout and tilapia to share with the community and educational partners in the Pittsburgh area.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: State Distributes 1,200 Doses Of RemdesivirThe Pennsylvania Department of Health distributed remdesivir to more than 50 hospitals across the state, including UPMC Presbyterian, to help treat coronavirus patients; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

8 hours ago