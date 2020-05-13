Parents are getting emails about summer camps that are cancelled are postponed, but some are moving online; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.
Kidsburgh: Changes To Summer Camp
Sponsored By
Categories: News, Local News, KDKATV
Latest Videos
Bill Allowing Curbside Cocktails Headed To Gov. Wolf's DeskThe Pennsylvania Senate approved a bill that would allow cocktails to-go during the coronavirus shutdown.
KDKA News Update PM: May 13, 2020KDKA News Update PM: May 13, 2020
Local Couple Celebrates 70th Wedding Anniversary Through WindowA couple at a local senior living community is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Their friends and family gathered outside their window to congratulate them.
Virtual Graduation Ceremony To Be Held For Local Nursing School GraduatesSeventy-three nurses from the Citizens' School of Nursing are about to venture out into the unknown, KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/13)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
Local High Schools Planning Non-Traditional Graduation CeremoniesSchools are trying to get creative with their graduation ceremonies so they can still celebrate students' achievements while following safety guidelines; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
Kidsburgh: Changes To Summer CampParents are getting emails about summer camps that are cancelled are postponed, but some are moving online; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.
KDKA Investigates: Upset Families Call On North Hills Senior Living Home To Share Updated Coronavirus NumbersFamilies in the midst of making funeral arrangements are now demanding answers from a North Hills senior living facility along Babcock Boulevard called Grace Manor at North Park; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Robert Morris University Is Planning To Reopen In The FallKDKA's Ken Rice talks to Robert Morris University's president about his plan to reopen in the fall.
Pittsburgh Says Revenue Is Down 25 Percent During CoronavirusWith the virus bringing the economy to a halt, not only are local workers and businesses hurting, but so are cities; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.
Local Restaurants Hit Hard By CoronavirusExperts tell KDKA's Paul Martino more than one-third of local restaurants may close for good.
Will Schools Reopen In The Fall?Pittsburgh Public Schools is preparing to navigate reopening schools safely in the fall, KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Cancels Remaining Concerts For The SeasonAnnounced concerts for the remainder of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's season have been cancelled because of coronavirus.
Area Malls Staying Cautious About Reopening Due To Coronavirus FearsSome stores are preparing to reopen come Friday when Allegheny County moves into the "yellow" phase; KDKA's John Shumway reports.
Allegheny Co. Leaders Say They're Ready For Businesses To Open FridayAllegheny County leaders say they have a plan in place for contact tracing and testing as the county moves into the next phase of reopening Friday.
Police: Man Arrested For Threatening Pa. Gov. Tom WolfAuthorities say a man angry with Gov. Tom Wolf's decision to close businesses during the coronavirus pandemic will face charges after he threatened him, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
More Men Than Women Dying For Coronavirus, Studies ShowStudies from around the world show more men than women are dying from coronavirus, KDKA's Dr. Maria reports.
Business Notes (5/13)KDKA's Stacy Smith has the Business Notes for the day.
Reporter Update: Families Demand Answers From Long-Term Care Facility In North HillsFamily members tell KDKA's Meghan Schiller they're demanding answers from a long-term care facility in the North Hills, saying they can't make educated decisions about their loved ones because they don't have information.
Reporter Update: Local High Schools Trying To Celebrate Students' Achievements Around Coronavirus RestrictionsKDKA's Nicole Ford is taking a look at how three different butler County schools are handling commencement during a pandemic.
Reporter Update: Coronavirus In Men Versus WomenKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports on the effects of coronavirus in men and women.
Reporter Update: Man Charged With Threatening Gov. WolfKDKA's Ross Guidotti has the latest from the state police investigating a Westmoreland County man accused of threatening the governor.
Chatham University Shares Harvested Fish With Community, Educational PartnersThe aquaculture lab at Chatham is harvesting trout and tilapia to share with the community and educational partners in the Pittsburgh area.
Reporter Update: State Distributes 1,200 Doses Of RemdesivirThe Pennsylvania Department of Health distributed remdesivir to more than 50 hospitals across the state, including UPMC Presbyterian, to help treat coronavirus patients; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.