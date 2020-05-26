Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - Bishop David Zubik Talks Reopening Of Churches Next MonthKDKA's Amy Wadas talked to several faith leaders about local churches and worship centers reopening for public services.

53 minutes ago

Around The Table: Moving From 'Red' To 'Yellow'KDKA's Stacy Smith goes "Around the Table" with political analysts as much of western Pennsylvania moves to "yellow" and businesses that can't open until "green" say they're struggling.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Some Newborns To Be Tested For COVID-19KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on the new CDC guidelines for testing mothers and babies for Coronavirus.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Westmoreland Co. Courts Take Precautions To Mitigate The Spread Of CoronavirusAs Westmoreland County courts are making sure they are coronavirus complaint before they get the "wheels of justice" turning; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Police Investigate Clairton Double ShootingAllegheny County Police say gunfire erupted in Clairton after a Memorial Day picnic last night; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/26)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley's forecast!

4 hours ago

State Police Search For Missing 26-Year-OldState Police are looking for a missing person with intellectual disabilities believed to be heading toward Pittsburgh.

4 hours ago

Gunfire Erupts After Memorial Day Picnic In ClairtonAllegheny County Police say it was after a Memorial Day picnic last night when gunfire erupted in Clairton. A 25-year-old man shot in the thigh and a 16-year-old girl hit in the ankle; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

Pa. State Police Searching For Missing And Endangered 68-Year-OldPennsylvania State Police in Bedford County are searching for 68-year-old Cathy Raley, who is considered missing and in danger.

4 hours ago

Parking Enforcement Resumes In Downtown PittsburghAs businesses reopen and people continue to go back to work, people will be looking for places to park. Starting today, parts of Pittsburgh will enforce paid parking again; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

4 hours ago

Lawyer For Family Of UConn Student Pleads For Him To Surrender As Manhunt ContinuesThe FBI has joined the urgent manhunt for a UConn senior who is suspected in two murders. The family's lawyer is pleading for him to surrender.

4 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases, No New DeathsAllegheny County reports 11 new coronavirus cases and for the third day in a row, no new deaths. This brings the countywide case count to 1,816 and keeps the death toll at 150

4 hours ago

Gov. Wolf: Pa's Number Of New Coronavirus Cases Trending DownwardThe Wolf administration says the number of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to trend downward.

4 hours ago

Something Good: Golden Girls Themed DinnerPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David introduce us to a family doing themed dinners every night!

6 hours ago

Tech Center: Allegheny Child CarePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at an app helping parents. It's called Allegheny Child Care.

6 hours ago

Sing For Hope Grams Bringing Joy To ManyPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk to Monica Yunus, the co-founder of Sing For Hope, about their new project during the pandemic.

6 hours ago

Giant Eagle Cooking Courses: Adam RichmanThis week's Giant Eagle Cooking Course is with Adam Richman who is making Chicken Marsala.

6 hours ago

Grimes Interiors Keeping Up With The TimesPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Grimes Interiors to find out how they have stood the test of time.

6 hours ago

How Business Has Changed During The Coronavirus PandemicPittsburgh Magazine Food Editor Hal B. Klein talks about how business has changed for local restaurants during the Coronavirus pandemic.

6 hours ago

2020 Memes Bring Humor To Days In QuarantinePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David show some of the hilarious 2020 memes that are going viral on social media.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 26, 2020KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

Military Mondays: May 25, 2020Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

9 hours ago

Reporter Update: Downtown Parking Enforcement To ResumeKDKA's Chris Hoffman provides the latest on what you need to know about parking enforcement in downtown Pittsburgh.

10 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/26)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

10 hours ago