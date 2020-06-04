Business Notes (6/4)KDKA's Stacy Smith has the Business Notes for the day.

5 minutes ago

Local Women Are Winning Legislatives Seats In HarrisburgPennsylvania has been slow to embrace women elected officials, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

6 minutes ago

Gov. Wolf Announces Police ReformsGov. Tom Wolf held a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce sweeping police reforms in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

12 minutes ago

Peaceful Protesters In Pittsburgh March Across The CityProtesters began along Liberty Avenue, ultimately making their way through the South Side, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

26 minutes ago

Mayor Peduto Discusses Police Reform MeasuresPittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto discussed police reform measures at a news conference Thursday morning, KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

54 minutes ago

Around The Table: Recap Of Pennsylvania's June PrimaryKDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table following the state's primary.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - Pittsburgh City Officials Support 8 Can't Wait InitiativeMayor Bill Peduto is in full support of the 8 Can't Wait initiative, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Businesse Preparing To Go GreenKDKA's John Shumway provides the latest on how businesses are preparing to safely reopen during the 'green' phase

3 hours ago

Something Good: Birthday Wish DeliveredPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the story of a young man giving back to local police on his own birthday.

4 hours ago

Timeshare Termination Team Helping You Cancel Summer PlansPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with JT Slivka, of the Timeshare Termination Team, about how to cancel your summer vacation plans without the hassle.

4 hours ago

Virtual Weekend Roundup: June 4, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier about all the virtual events going on this weekend.

4 hours ago

Tech Center: Carnegie Museums Embracing TikTokPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood tell us how the Carnegie Museums are embracing the TikTok app!

4 hours ago

Happy Hour: David's Summer Cocktail Recipes!Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield shows us how to make is summer garden party cocktail recipes.

5 hours ago

Virtual Walk Supports Patients Like Bryson At Children's HospitalPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani talks with Allison Modery and her young son, Bryson, about the help Children's Hospital gave them, and the Virtual Walk for Children's coming up this weekend.

5 hours ago

PTL Jobs Week: Job Interview EtiquettePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Elizabeth Aquino, of the Good Manners Group, about job interviewing etiquette.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 4, 2020KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Doctors Analyzing Coronavirus FiguresKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra provides the latest on the numbers and figures that doctors in the United States and around the world have been compiling regarding Coronavirus.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Home Invasion Turns To Deadly ShootingKDKA's Lindsay Ward provides the latest on a Brentwood home invasion that turned to a deadly shooting.

6 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/4)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ forecast!

6 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Officials Prepared For Coronavirus Spike During 'Green' PhaseHealth officials say they don't need to do anything different if there is a spike, because preparations are already in place, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

6 hours ago

Allegheny County Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In BrentwoodPolice say a home invasion turned into a deadly shooting, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

6 hours ago

Mayor Bill Peduto Announces Police Reform MeasuresMayor Peduto announced two investigations into police actions regarding protesters will be taking place, KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

6 hours ago

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Says He Welcomes All, Except Former Pres. Barack ObamaWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday said he would welcome any president to the state besides former President Barack Obama. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Allegheny County Preparing To Go GreenCounty officials are reminding residents to remain safe even as it prepares to move into the green phase of reopening, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

11 hours ago