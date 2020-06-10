Kidsburgh: Talking To Children About RacismIt may be hard for children not to see or hear about what’s happening around our country with the protests and conversation about race. KDKA's Kristine Sorensen talked with an expert about how we can talk with our kids about it.

Police: Teen Correctional Facility Escapee Behind Bars For Allegedly Headbutting Officer Who Captured HerA young woman is in jail tonight after police say she escaped from a correctional facility in Latrobe, then repeatedly tried to headbutt an officer once she was captured; KDKA's Ross Guidotti.

Beaver Co. Fire Chief Accused Of Stealing More Than $30K From DepartmentA Beaver County fire chief faces felony charges Wednesday. Police in Monaca accuse him of stealing more than $30,000 from the department he leads; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/10)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

Victim At Downtown McDonald's Is Back In Hospital, Fighting For His LifeThe man attacked at a downtown McDonald's is back in the hospital and fighting for his life, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Pa. House Speaker Mike Turzai Officially Announces He Will Step DownPennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai has officially announced he is stepping down from his position, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Lawmaker Introduces Legislation To Demilitarize The PoliceProtesters around the nation are decrying brutality, saying police around the country have come to resemble the military. Now two bills before city and county lawmakers aim to rein in police power and the gear they're allowed to deploy; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Man Suspected Of Throwing Cinder BlockOfficials are searching for a man suspected of throwing a cinder block at a police truck.

Police: Man Arrested After Butler Co. Woman Is Found 'With A Hatched Lodged In The Front Of Her Skull'A man is behind bars after police say a woman was found in her Butler County home with "a hatchet lodged in the front of her skull."

Guidance From Gov. Wolf Allows High School, Recreational Sports Teams In 'Yellow' And 'Green' To Resume Voluntary WorkoutsGov. Tom Wolf announced guidance for sports teams to restart voluntary workouts in the state's "yellow" and "green" counties, while some teams in "green" areas can hold games and practices.

Coronavirus Emergency KitWith summer comes severe weather and that means being ready for an emergency, KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Search Continues For Missing 19-Year-Old Amari WiseIt's a search for answers in New Castle, after 19-year-old Amari Wise disappeared Friday night; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Gov. Tom Wolf, Lawmakers Clash Over Emergency Declaration Which He Says Is Still In PlaceA legal clash is brewing between Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers over a resolution to end the governor's emergency declaration.

Kennywood, Sandcastle And Idlewild Announce July 11 Opening DateKennywood is opening, KDKA's John Shumway reports.

Reporter Update: Man Assaulted Outside Downtown McDonald's Back In The HospitalKDKA's Amy Wadas has an update on the condition of the man who was allegedly assaulted outside a McDonald's in downtown Pittsburgh.

Reporter Update: Police Investigate Disappearance Of 19-Year-Old Amari WiseNew Castle Police continue to investigate the disappearance of 19-year-old Amari Wise while the community and family hit the ground to search for anything that may tell them what happened; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Reporter Update: Preparing For Severe Summer Weather During Coronavirus PandemicPreparing for emergencies brought on by severe weather will look different this year because of coronavirus; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Reporter Update: 18-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Escaping From Detention CenterAn 18-year-old is in the Westmoreland County jail after she allegedly escaped from a detention center and tried to use a boat to escape; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Reporter Update: Kennywood Announces Reopening PlanKennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild revealed their plans for reopening; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/10)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!

Pennsylvania Reports 410 New Coronavirus Cases, 48 Additional DeathsPennsylvania reports 410 new cases of coronavirus and 48 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 76,846 cases and 6,062 deaths

City Of Monessen Implements Citizens Police Review BoardMonessen Mayor Matthew Shorraw announced on Wednesday morning that effective immediately, the City of Monessen has created a citizen-led board to help with complaints or incidents alleged at police officers or the department.

Vice President Mike Pence To Visit Butler County For Roundtable DiscussionVice President Mike Pence is set to visit Butler County on Friday.

Community Steps Up Search For Missing 19-Year-Old Amari WiseInvestigators were on the scene on Adams Street for several hours on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, leaving just before 4:00 a.m. as they searched for missing 19-year-old Amari Wise; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

