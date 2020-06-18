Construction Begins On West Ohio Street Bridge Closed To Traffic Since 2018The West Ohio Street Bridge on the North Side has been closed to traffic for more than two years. But now there's a plan in place to reconstruct it.

KDKA News Update PM: June 18, 2020KDKA News Update PM: June 18, 2020

Around The Table: Supreme Court's Decision On DACAThe U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s effort to end the DACA program; KDKA's Stacy Smith goes "Around The Table."

Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 418 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Statewide Total To Over 80,000The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 418 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 42 more deaths.

Port Authority To Resume Regular T Service Next WeekThe Port Authority will resume regular light rail service next week.

Plans In The Works To Develop More Buildings In The Strip Leave Small Business Owners Hoping They Aren't Driven OutThe building at the corner of Smallman Street and 24th Street is the latest of several projects. It's supposed to become a multi-use building. It’s currently covered in graffiti but there are plans to make it a fitness center, retail store and bar; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

American Legion Building VandalizedKDKA's Ross Guidotti has more on the destruction at the American Legion Post in Westmoreland Co.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/18)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

Demonstrators Marching, Rallying In Downtown PittsburghA group of Black Lives Matter protesters has been marching through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

Butler Area School District Files Reopening Plan With The StateParents across the region are waiting to hear what a typical school day will look like for their children when they return to class in the fall. Butler School District is one of the first to file a reopening plan with the state this week; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Flu Shot Providers Preparing For Coronavirus And Influenza To Be Circulating TogetherKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports because coronavirus and influenza will be circulating together this year, flu shot providers are getting ready.

Nursing Home Evacuated After Crews Cleaning Cause Chemical ReactionSeventy-six residents at Oakmont Nursing and Rehab Center were evacuated Thursday afternoon, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Supreme Court Blocks Pres. Trump From Immediately Ending DACAThe U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday halted — at least temporarily — President Donald Trump's effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Allegheny Co. DA Withdraws Charges In 22 Cases From East Liberty ProtestThe Allegheny County DA has withdrawn charges in 22 cases connected to a recent protest in East Liberty over the death of George Floyd.

Beaver County Crash Kills At Least 1At least one person is dead after a two-car crash in Franklin Township.

Pittsburgh Teenagers Calling For Change, Leading ProtestsYoung people are emerging as some of the strongest leaders in fighting racism in the Pittsburgh region, KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

Protesters Move Through Downtown PittsburghA couple dozen demonstrators are marching through downtown Pittsburgh. The protest has been peaceful, but they were blocking off traffic earlier.

Reporter Update: Butler School District To Reopen In FallKDKA's Nicole Ford reports from Butler County where the Butler School District is getting ready to go back into the classroom this fall.

Reporter Update: New Development In The Strip DistrictKDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from the Strip District on concerns about a new development.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/18)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!

Allegheny Co. Reports 9 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional DeathsAllegheny County reports nine new cases of coronavirus and no additional deaths. This brings the countywide total to 2,122 cases and keeps the death toll at 177.

