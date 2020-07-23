Testimony Heard In Lawsuit Against Gov. Tom WolfAfter two full days of testimony in the last week, that case is now in the hands of the judge, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

26 minutes ago

Woman Rescued After Pinned Under Car On Liberty AvenueA woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after she was hit and pinned under a vehicle, police say.

1 hour ago

State Auditor General Focuses On Mail-In Ballots In Facebook Live ChatState Auditor General Eugene DePasquale hosted a Facebook Live event to focus on the expected increase in mail-in ballots this November.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Meghan Schiller - Testing Out Different Types Of MasksKDKA's Meghan Schiller tested multiple types of masks at a laboratory to test their effectiveness.

2 hours ago

Around The Table: Who Will Be Joe Biden's Running Mate?In the not too-distant future, Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, is going to announce who he wants to run as his vice president. There are those who say this might be the most crucial vice presidential choice in history, because of Biden's age and what some perceive as misstatements from the former vice president; KDKA's Stacy Smith goes around the table.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Runaway Pandemic Piglet FoundKDKA's Meghan Schiller has the story of how several women banded together to find a missing piglet!

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Former Allegheny Co. Emergency Services Chief RememberedFormer Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Bob Full was laid to rest today; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (7/23)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

4 hours ago

Former Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Laid To RestFormer Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Bob Full was laid to rest today; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

Suspect In Turtle Creek Shooting ArrestedA suspect accused of shooting a juvenile in Turtle Creek on July 13 has been taken into custody.

4 hours ago

Pa. Health. Dept.: 962 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Statewide Total To 104,358The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 962 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 16 more deaths.

4 hours ago

PennDOT Offering Non-Binary Option For Drivers LicensesPennDOT is now offering a non-binary gender designation option for drivers licenses and ID cards.

4 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 147 New Coronavirus CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 147 new Coronavirus cases Thursday out of 1,172 test results, and two additional deaths.

5 hours ago

Domestic Incident Leads To Fatal Shooting In South Fayette Twp.One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a domestic incident in South Fayette Township on Wednesday night; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

5 hours ago

18-Year-Old Charged With Homicide In McKeesport Family Dollar ShootingAn 18-year-old is charged with homicide in the deadly shooting at a McKeesport Family Dollar last year.

5 hours ago

Something Good: Church's Grab 'N Go MealsPittsburgh Today Live's David and Mikey have a look at how North Hills Christian Church is helping to feed local kids during the pandemic.

7 hours ago

Tech Center: Finding Great Deals OnlinePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has some tips for finding great deals online.

7 hours ago

Bugging Out With Handy AndyPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks to Andy Amrhein, of Evey True Value Hardware, about how to get rid of annoying bugs.

7 hours ago

New Show Hosted By Cedric The Entertainer Debuting On CBSPittsburgh Today Live's David and Mikey have a look at Cedric The Entertainer's new show set to debut on CBS.

7 hours ago

PTL Summer Shape Up: Self-CarePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits the Felicite Day Spa in Robinson Township for a little self-care massage!

7 hours ago

A Closer Look At Pittsburgh's Wooden StreetPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield has a look at Pittsburgh's wooden street in Shadyside!

7 hours ago

Weekend Roundup: July 23, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey and David talk with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier who has a rundown of what's going on around town this weekend!

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 23, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: Domestic Incident Turns DeadlyA man is in the hospital after his stepson shot him in the face and then shot and killed himself. KDKA's Amy Wadas has the latest details.

9 hours ago