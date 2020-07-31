KDKA News Update AM: August 1, 2020KDKA News Update AM: August 1, 2020

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Boating Community Mourns Man Who Died At Washington's LandingKDKA's Chris Hoffman has more details from the boating community and Pittsburgh Public Safety tonight on KDKA and CBSN Pittsburgh.

4 hours ago

Man Wanted For Setting An Apartment Building On Fire Arrested, ChargedThe suspect was arrested and arraigned yesterday.

4 hours ago

Shaler Area School District Hosts Graduation At Titan StadiumShaler Area School District held a socially-distanced graduation ceremony.

8 hours ago

September Service At Flight 93 Memorial Shortened This YearThe service will be shortened in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

11 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ forecast!

11 hours ago

Hey Ray! Explaining Precipitation Terms Meteorologists UseKDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin is back to explain what isolated, scattered, likely, and other precipitation terms mean.

11 hours ago

Crews Battle Blaze At House Fire In West MifflinThe fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. along Paule's Lane, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

12 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 3)KDKA-TV Sports’ Josh Taylor and 93.7 The Fan's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.

14 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 2)KDKA-TV Sports’ Josh Taylor and 93.7 The Fan's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.

15 hours ago

On A Positive Note: Young Adults Survivors UnitedKDKA's Kym Gable spoke with a local organization who helps provide support for those battling for their lives.

16 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 1)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

16 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 30, 2020 (Pt. 3)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

17 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 30, 2020 (Pt. 2)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

17 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 30, 2020 (Pt. 1)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

17 hours ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (7/31)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

18 hours ago

River Rescue Crews Searching River For Missing PersonOfficials are searching the Allegheny River for someone who apparently went under the water at Washington's Landing.

18 hours ago

Mother Says Police Told Her Son He Had To Move From Where He Sells WaterA mother is confused after she says police told her 13-year-old son to leave the roadside where he was selling water to drivers, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

18 hours ago

PPS Board Votes For Online-Only Classes During First 9 WeeksKDKA's Pam Surano has more on the decision and what it means going forward.

18 hours ago

7 Kennywood Park Visitors ArrestedSeven people were arrested after Kennywood said the police were called to the park for "disruptive behavior of some park visitors."

18 hours ago

WPIAL Pushes Back Start Dates Of Fall SportsThe WPIAL has pushed back the start date for fall sports.

20 hours ago

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians To Prepare For Hurricane Season During Coronavirus PandemicThe Wolf administration is urging Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season in case a storm impacts the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

21 hours ago