KDKA Stacy Smith goes Around The Table about Joe Biden's decision to select Kamala Harris as his vice president.
Around The Table: Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris As Running Mate
Sponsored By
Categories: News, General, Local News, KDKATV
Latest Videos
Gov. Wolf Says Discussions With PIAA Won't Make Him Change His No Sports RecommendationWill discussions with the PIAA make Gov. Tom Wolf change his recommendation to postpone sports? He says he doesn't think so, but he also says playing is ultimately the PIAA's decision.
Reporter Update: Taskforce Looks At Coronavirus Health DisparitiesKDKA's Meghan Schiller has a look at the state's task force report on coronavirus health disparities.
Around The Table: Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris As Running MateKDKA Stacy Smith goes Around The Table about Joe Biden's decision to select Kamala Harris as his vice president.
Reporter Update: The Importance Of Flu ShotsKDKA's Amy Wadas is talking with medical experts about the importance of getting a flu shot this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
FDA Recalling Produce Due To Potential Listeria ContaminationThe FDA has announced a voluntary recall by Freshouse II LLC due to a potential listeria contamination.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/13)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!
AMC Theaters Reopen On August 20, Celebrating 100 Years With 'Movies In 2020 At 1920 Prices'On August 20, AMC Waterfront 22 along with over 100 other locations across the United States will reopen to the public.
Cinemark Theaters Plan To Reopen Aug. 21Cinemark is planning to reopen its theaters in our area on Aug. 21.
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 991 More Coronavirus Cases, Statewide Case Count Now 122,121The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 991 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday and 24 additional deaths.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Holds Address On Energy In PittsburghThe Trump administration is expected to rollback a climate change policy that could have a major impact in southwestern Pennsylvania. During a visit to Pittsburgh today, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator is reportedly signing a new police on methane emissions.
Summit Academy Cancels Sports SeasonsThe second WPIAL school is opting out of sports this fall.
Mt. Lebanon School District To Meet, Determine Reopening PlanThe Mt. Lebanon School District will have a meeting later today to determine what path to take for their reopening plan. This comes after students and parents in favor of reopening protested last night; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 114 More Coronavirus Cases And 5 Additional DeathsAllegheny County is reporting 114 more coronavirus cases, 17 new hospitalizations and five additional deaths.
Man Accused Of Beating His Cousin With A Baseball Bat In CustodyA man has turned himself in on several assault charges, accused of nearly beating his own cousin to death.
Several Indicted On Charges Connected To Fayette County PrisonA grand jury investigation has uncovered alleged corruption inside the Fayette County prison.
Something Good: PTL Viewer Appreciation WallPittsburgh Today Live thanks you for all your photos to hang on our Viewer Appreciation Wall!
Tech Center: New Twitter FeaturesPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at some new features on Twitter.
Back To School Clothes TrendsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham visits the Mall At Robinson for some back to school clothing trends.
Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care's Answer To Premature Aging From Tech Blue LightPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with Ulli Haslacher, of Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care, about their products to help prevent premature aging from harmful blue light emitted from technology screens.
PTL Weekend Guide: Aug. 13, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David catch up with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier who has a guide to the weekend!
An Interview With Hollywood TV Producer Tim KaiserPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Tim Kaiser, a Western Pennsylvania native and TV producer, about how Hollywood will make television shows in the age of coronavirus.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 13, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Ready Set LearnReady Set Learn
Kennywood Names Mark Pauls New GMIt's certainly a unique time to be named the general manager of an amusement park, but Kennywood has a new one. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Mark Pauls about what's ahead for the park.