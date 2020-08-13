Gov. Wolf Says Discussions With PIAA Won't Make Him Change His No Sports RecommendationWill discussions with the PIAA make Gov. Tom Wolf change his recommendation to postpone sports? He says he doesn't think so, but he also says playing is ultimately the PIAA's decision.

9 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Taskforce Looks At Coronavirus Health DisparitiesKDKA's Meghan Schiller has a look at the state's task force report on coronavirus health disparities.

26 minutes ago

Around The Table: Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris As Running MateKDKA Stacy Smith goes Around The Table about Joe Biden's decision to select Kamala Harris as his vice president.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: The Importance Of Flu ShotsKDKA's Amy Wadas is talking with medical experts about the importance of getting a flu shot this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

3 hours ago

FDA Recalling Produce Due To Potential Listeria ContaminationThe FDA has announced a voluntary recall by Freshouse II LLC due to a potential listeria contamination.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/13)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!

4 hours ago

AMC Theaters Reopen On August 20, Celebrating 100 Years With 'Movies In 2020 At 1920 Prices'On August 20, AMC Waterfront 22 along with over 100 other locations across the United States will reopen to the public.

4 hours ago

Cinemark Theaters Plan To Reopen Aug. 21Cinemark is planning to reopen its theaters in our area on Aug. 21.

4 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 991 More Coronavirus Cases, Statewide Case Count Now 122,121The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 991 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday and 24 additional deaths.

4 hours ago

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Holds Address On Energy In PittsburghThe Trump administration is expected to rollback a climate change policy that could have a major impact in southwestern Pennsylvania. During a visit to Pittsburgh today, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator is reportedly signing a new police on methane emissions.

5 hours ago

Summit Academy Cancels Sports SeasonsThe second WPIAL school is opting out of sports this fall.

5 hours ago

Mt. Lebanon School District To Meet, Determine Reopening PlanThe Mt. Lebanon School District will have a meeting later today to determine what path to take for their reopening plan. This comes after students and parents in favor of reopening protested last night; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

5 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 114 More Coronavirus Cases And 5 Additional DeathsAllegheny County is reporting 114 more coronavirus cases, 17 new hospitalizations and five additional deaths.

5 hours ago

Man Accused Of Beating His Cousin With A Baseball Bat In CustodyA man has turned himself in on several assault charges, accused of nearly beating his own cousin to death.

5 hours ago

Several Indicted On Charges Connected To Fayette County PrisonA grand jury investigation has uncovered alleged corruption inside the Fayette County prison.

5 hours ago

Something Good: PTL Viewer Appreciation WallPittsburgh Today Live thanks you for all your photos to hang on our Viewer Appreciation Wall!

5 hours ago

Tech Center: New Twitter FeaturesPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at some new features on Twitter.

5 hours ago

Back To School Clothes TrendsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham visits the Mall At Robinson for some back to school clothing trends.

6 hours ago

Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care's Answer To Premature Aging From Tech Blue LightPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with Ulli Haslacher, of Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care, about their products to help prevent premature aging from harmful blue light emitted from technology screens.

6 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Aug. 13, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David catch up with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier who has a guide to the weekend!

6 hours ago

An Interview With Hollywood TV Producer Tim KaiserPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Tim Kaiser, a Western Pennsylvania native and TV producer, about how Hollywood will make television shows in the age of coronavirus.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 13, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

Ready Set LearnReady Set Learn

7 hours ago

Kennywood Names Mark Pauls New GMIt's certainly a unique time to be named the general manager of an amusement park, but Kennywood has a new one. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Mark Pauls about what's ahead for the park.

9 hours ago