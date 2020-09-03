Around The Table: Large Crowds And Presidential CampaigningIn today's Around The Table, KDKA's Stacy Smith and others talk about whether the lack of a large crowd will hurt Joe Biden's campaign.

22 minutes ago

Reporter Update: UPMC Issues Update On Coronavirus PandemicKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more from UPMC doctors on the coronavirus pandemic and advances in treatment.

54 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman Urge Legalization Of Recreational MarijuanaGov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are calling on the General Assembly to legalize recreational marijuana; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

56 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/3)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

3 hours ago

Protester Known as 'Lorenzo Rulli' Appears In CourtA man arrested outside Mayor Bill Peduto's house appeared in court Thursday morning. He's facing charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

3 hours ago

Man Charged With Homicide In Death Of McKees Rocks Woman Found Inside RefrigeratorA man is now charged with homicide in the death of a woman whose decomposed body was found inside a refrigerator in McKees Rock.

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump To Hold Rally In LatrobeHours before the doors open for President Trump's rally in Latrobe, his supporters have started to gather in the parking lot; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

3 hours ago

2020 Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival Canceled Because Of CoronavirusThe 2020 Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival has been canceled because of coronavirus.

3 hours ago

Dr. Rachel Levine Gives Updated Guidance For Nursing HomePennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine gave updated guidance for nursing homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

3 hours ago

FBI Agents Execute Federal Search Warrants At 2 Local Long-Term Care FacilitiesFederal agents have spent hours at Mt. Lebanon Rehab and Wellness Center and Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center Thursday; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: FBI Agents Raid Brighton Rehab & Wellness CenterFBI agents are on the scene of Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

4 hours ago

Something Good: Orange Arrow Players AssociationPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have more information on the Orange Arrow Association.

4 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Sept. 3, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier for a rundown of what's going on this weekend around town!

5 hours ago

A Look Inside The Emsculpt BusPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has a look inside the Mobile Emsculpt Bus!

5 hours ago

Fan Fave Week: Classic Sidecar CocktailToday's Fan Fave Week recipe is a classic cocktail!

5 hours ago

Tech Center: EIP CardsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a closer look at EIP cards.

5 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Online Schooling TipsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr about some tips for kids doing online schooling.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 3, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 hours ago

Trump Supporters Await The President's ArrivalAs Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Latrobe, supporters camped out overnight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

6 hours ago

Fish & Boat Commission Offering Discounted Fishing LicenseValid on Labor Day only, those looking to cast a line can get a $1 fishing license.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: President Trump Holding Rally In LatrobeTonight will be President Donald Trump's first visit to western Pennsylvania in 2020 when he holds a rally in Latrobe. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest details from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

8 hours ago

Reporter Update: UPMC Citing COVID TreatmentUPMC and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have found an affordable and widely-available treatment for some coronavirus patients. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest.

8 hours ago

The Origins Of PittsburgheseHave you ever wondered how we Yinzers got our accents? Well, KDKA's Celina Pompeani spoke with Andy Masich the President and CEO of the Heinz History Center about where Pittsburghese came from!

8 hours ago

Bringing Back PlaydatesHow can parents keep their children entertained during the pandemic? KDKA's John Shumway's conversation with one local doctor had some ideas on how they can safely bring back playdates.

9 hours ago