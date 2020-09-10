Hempfield Area High School Student Tests Positive For CoronavirusA Westmoreland County school district is reporting a case of coronavirus.

10 minutes ago

Hopewell Area School District To Provide Free Breakfasts, Lunches To School-Age ChildrenThe Hopewell Area School District will start serving breakfasts and lunches to all local kids for free.

12 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Performing Arts Organizations Getting Creative Amid PandemicSome local organizations are getting creative and producing live shows in new ways. KDKA's Kristine Sorensen has more.

13 minutes ago

Eligible Ambridge Area School District Families Can Get More Than 1 Year Of Free Internet ServiceSome Ambridge Area School District students could get more than a year of free internet service.

16 minutes ago

CMU Pushes Back Start Of Spring SemesterCarnegie Mellon University is pushing back the start of its spring semester by three weeks.

18 minutes ago

Eric Trump Hosts Rally In Washington CountyEric Trump hosted a rally on Thursday in Washington County.

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus Can Have Lasting Effects On Heart, Lungs New Research SaysNew research shows COVID-19 can have lasting effects on the lungs and heart; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

27 minutes ago

Schools Look For New Ways To Bring The Friday Night Lights Experience To FansHigh school football kicks off in western Pennsylvania, and while the ban on fans is no longer in place, the 250 gathering limit still stands. KDKA's Nicole Ford reports on how schools are still bringing fans the game day experience.

38 minutes ago

Man Accused Of Abusing ChildA Connellsville man is accused of physically abusing a 2-month-old child so violently that the child nearly died. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more.

1 hour ago

Serra Catholic High School Moves To Online ClassesSerra Catholic High School is moving to online learning after two students tested positive for coronavirus.

1 hour ago

Election 2020: Accuracy Of Political PollsCan we trust political polls to be accurate? KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

1 hour ago

Around The Table: Race For White House Hinges On Key VotersOn this week's Around The Table, the political experts talk about key voters for the 2020 election.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Warnings Issued About Dangerous 'Benadryl Challenge'KDKA's Royce Jones is talking to experts about a new, dangerous trend on TikTok called the "Benadryl Challenge."

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Three Rivers Decks And Porches Files For BankruptcyA company that has been accused of taking thousands of dollars from homeowners for improvement projects and never completing them has filed for bankruptcy; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Man Accused Of Nearly Beating 2-Month-Old To DeathA 29-year-old is accused of nearly beating a baby to death. The child’s mother, asleep at the time of the alleged assault, did CPR on the boy to keep him alive on the way to the hospital; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: School Districts Finding Unique Ways To Bring High School Sports To FansKDKA's Nicole Ford is talking to local school districts about unique ways they are coming with to bring high school sports to fans amid social distancing guidelines.

6 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/10)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!

6 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 587 More Coronavirus Cases, 15 Additional DeathsThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 587 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday and 15 additional deaths.

6 hours ago

Districts Respond To E-Learning Interruptions Exposing Students To Inappropriate Content And MessagesStudents in the Trinity School District won't be attending live on-line instruction as the school works on a fix after students were Zoom-bombed, exposing them to racist and explicit content; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

6 hours ago

Google Donates $1M To CMU's Coronavirus Tracking ProgramGoogle is donating $1 million to support Carnegie Mellon University's COVID-19 tracking efforts.

7 hours ago

Protester Who Says He Lost An Eye During Protests Appears In CourtThe man from Pittsburgh who says he lost sight in his eye after being hit by a bean bag round during protests was due in court today.

7 hours ago

Pennsylvanians Can Apply For Extra $300 In Unemployment BenefitsStarting today, Pennsylvanians who are receiving unemployment compensation due to losing their job as a result of the pandemic will begin receiving an extra $300 per week.

7 hours ago

Something Good: Upper St. Clair Students HonoredPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the story of some Upper St. Clair students who are being honored for placing in the world finals of a problem solving competition.

8 hours ago

Fan N'ation Set To Debut This WeekendPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with KDKA Sport Anchor Rich Walsh and The CW's Daisy Jade about our new show set to debut this weekend, Fan N'ation!

8 hours ago