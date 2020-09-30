Fireball In The Sky: Social Media Lights Up With Reports Of Giant Meteor Across The East CoastEarly on Wednesday morning, several social media users in Pittsburgh and up and down the East Coast say they saw a bright flash of light and a streak in the sky. Katie Johnston reports.

29 minutes ago

Around The Table: Takeaways From 1st Presidential DebateKDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table on the first presidential debate.

47 minutes ago

Reporter Update: The Issues With Rapid Coronavirus TestsKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking to a health expert about the issues coronavirus rapid tests present.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Local High School Student Accused Of Robbery Convenience StoreKDKA's Ross Guidotti has the story of a Westmoreland County high school student accused of robbery a convenience store then going to school.

2 hours ago

Something Good: Bicyclist Takes Ride To Raise Money For Food BankPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the story of a local cyclist who decided to trek from Pittsburgh to Washington DC to raise money for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank!

2 hours ago

Alina's Light Raising Awareness About Domestic ViolencePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani talks to the parents of Alina Sheykhet, who was the victim of domestic violence. They are now raising awareness through a virtual concert by their organization Alina's Light.

3 hours ago

Eye On Health: Flu ShotsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has more on the importance of getting a flu shot.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Pumpkin BreadRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is getting into the fall spirit this week with a recipe for Pumpkin Bread!

3 hours ago

The Trend Report: Sweater Weather TrendsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham talks with The Mall at Robinson's Shelly Yugar about fall fashion trends!

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 30, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/30)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

3 hours ago

Health Dept. Orders Potenza Pizza In Oakland To CloseThe Allegheny County Health Department has ordered Potenza Pizza in Oakland to close amid several health code violations.

3 hours ago

RMU Investigating After Person Shouts 'Racist Insults' During Virtual EventRobert Morris University says it is investigating after "racist insults" were shouted during a virtual Saudi National Day celebration.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Making Changes Ahead Of Increasing Mass AttendenceKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on the safety measures the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese are taking to increase Mass attendance.

3 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 43 New Coronavirus CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 43 new Coronavirus cases out of 516 test results Wednesday and two additional deaths.

3 hours ago

Former VP Biden Campaigning By Train Through Western Pa.Former Vice President Joe Biden is campaigning by train stop through Western Pennsylvania today.

3 hours ago

Steelers-Titans Game PostponedThe Steelers-Titans game scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Increasing Mass AttendanceKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on the safety measures the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese are taking to increase Mass attendance.

4 hours ago

Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or TuesdayThe Steelers-Titans game set for Sunday is being postponed due to multiple Tennessee Titans’ players and staff members testing positive for Coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Penguins Making ‘Safe, Contactless’ Renovations To PPG Paints Arena ConcessionsThe organization and Aramark are making some changes to PPG Paints Arena’s concession areas in order to “create a safe, contactless experience” for fans due to the pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Doctors Seeing Increase In Injuries As People Work From HomeAs millions work from home due to the pandemic, doctors say they've seen an increase in injuries usually sustained at the office. KDKA's Celina Pompeani spoke with one local doctor about how to avoid these injuries.

9 hours ago

Final Day For Rent & Mortgage ReliefWednesday marks the final day that people can apply for rent and mortgage relief under the CARES Act as well as get stimulus payments they may have not recieved. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details.

9 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/30)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

9 hours ago