Reporter Update: Democratic And Republican Leaders Calling For Resignation Of Rep. BernstineState House Democratic and Republican leaders are calling for the resignation of a local state representative over Snapchat videos. KDKA's Shely Cassesse has more.

55 minutes ago

Around The Table: Vice-Presidential Debate ReactionKDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table about the vice-presidential debate.

1 hour ago

KDKA News Update PM: October 8, 2020KDKA News Update PM: October 8, 2020

2 hours ago

On A Positive Note: Music Therapy Program Helping People Amid PandemicIt’s pretty amazing, even therapeutic, what a soothing melody on the guitar or uplifting vocal behind the piano can do for the soul, especially during this pandemic. KDKA's Kym Gable has more.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (10/8)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

3 hours ago

Local Couple Takes Incredible Pictures In Wedding Outfits On RV HoneymoonNikki and Ben Covell join KDKA's Meghan Schiller to explain why they went out west.

3 hours ago

Blind Man Files Lawsuit Against TeslaA blink man says the car's digital aspects make it impossible for a blind person to use. The lawyer on the case, Lawrence Fisher, joins KDKA's Meghan Schiller to explain.

3 hours ago

Controversial Viral Video Raises Concerns Over Ballot Harvesting, But Elections Leaders Say There Are Safeguards In PlacePresident Trump contends mail-in voting opens the door to widescale fraud, while elections departments here in Pennsylvania maintain that it is safe and reliable. But as KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports, one area of concern is ballot harvesting.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Still Not Opening Door Despite Governor Easing RestrictionsWhile Governor Tom Wolf is allowing entertainment venues to allow a 15-20 percent occupancy, it will do little to help the theater district. KDKA's Paul Martino has more.

3 hours ago

Allegheny County To Open More Election OfficesAs we get closer to Election Day, more people are looking to take advantage of mail-in voting. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more on what the county is doing.

4 hours ago

President Trump Planning Visit To Pittsburgh Area, Sources Say; Fitzgerald Urging Him To Make It VirtualPresident Donald Trump is planning a visit to the Pittsburgh area, sources say. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald didn't mince words when telling President Donald Trump and his campaign team to steer clear of Pittsburgh next week; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

4 hours ago

Repairs Complete, Barricades Down Nearly 1 Year After Sinkhole Swallows Bus DowntownNearly one year after a giant sinkhole opened in downtown Pittsburgh, repairs are now complete and the road is reopening to traffic. KDKA's Royce Jones has more.

4 hours ago

Police: Caretaker Leaves 2 Developmentally Disabled Men Inside Car While She Plays Video Poker For An HourA Fayette County woman is facing felony charges after police say she left two developmentally disabled men in a car with the keys in the ignition while she played video poker for an hour; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

Eli Lilly Seeks EUA Use For Antibody TreatmentKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on the drugmaker trying to get emergency use authorization.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pres. Trump Coming To Pittsburgh Area, Sources SaySources tell KDKA that President Donald Trump is planning a visit to the Pittsburgh area. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

5 hours ago

Pa. House Democrats, Republicans Call For Rep. Aaron Bernstine's ResignationRepublican Rep. Aaron Bernstine's own party and state House democrats are calling for him to resign after a video surfaced allegedly showing him encouraging his 5-year-old son to smoke.

5 hours ago

Heinz Field Reminds Steelers Fans Of Coronavirus Policies Ahead Of Sunday's GameHeinz Field is asking Steelers fans to "brush up" on coronavirus mitigation policies before Sunday's game.

5 hours ago

Women's Art Exhibit Set To Open At Pittsburgh Center For Arts & MediaA new art exhibit designed by women is set to open tomorrow at the Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Allegheny County To Open Satellite Locations For Mail-In And Absentee Ballot ApplicationsAllegheny County is set to open alternate sites this weekend to provide voters more opportunities to apply for mail in ballots and drop off already completed ballots. KDKA's Nicole Ford is at the South Park Ice Rink to explain.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: New Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Seeking Emergency Use AuthorizationKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on a new antibody cocktail for coronavirus seeking emergency use authorization through the FDA.

8 hours ago

Something Good: Dancing GuysPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David take another look at the "Same Guys Dancing" Facebook page!

9 hours ago

Tech Center: NextDoor's Trick Or Treating MapPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a closer look at NextDoor's Trick or Treating map.

9 hours ago

Ken Rice Previews This Year's 'Off The Record'Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Ken Rice about "Off The Record XIX: Pandemic Edition."

9 hours ago