Amazon Van Crashes Into Home On Mt. WashingtonPolice and firefighters are on the scene after an Amazon delivery van rolled down a hill and crashed into a home in Mt. Washington.

8 minutes ago

Pa. Ground Zero For Election LawsuitsKDKA's Jon Delano has more on how Pennsylvania is ground zero for election lawsuits now and perhaps after the election.

9 minutes ago

Children Won’t Be First In Line For Coronavirus VaccineWhen a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, children won't be the first in line. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

24 minutes ago

Fetterman Family Declining To Press Charges Against Woman For Using Racial SlursThe family says they would prefer the woman receive some sort of counseling.

50 minutes ago

32-Year Old Man Facing Felony Charges Following Drug BustChyrone Rodgers is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

52 minutes ago

Answering Questions About The Reliability Of Voting By MailElections bureaus continue to navigate the uncharted waters of mail-in voting, KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: The Reliability Of Mail-In VotingKDKA's Andy Sheehan has more on mail-in voting, including concerns about reliability and how elections staffs are tackling the volume of ballots.

2 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Sets Up Website For Votes Impacted By Ballot IssuesThe search tool allows you to check if you should expect to receive a corrected ballot in the mail. KDKA's Paul Martino Has More

2 hours ago

Around The Table: Local Political Experts Discuss Mail-In Voting And The Amy Coney Barrett HearingKDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table with a group of political experts to discuss a variety of topics.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Beaver Falls Synchronous LearningKDKA's Amy Wadas provides the latest details on a plan that a local school district is changing to that a lot of people aren't on board with.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: A Coronavirus Vaccine And ChildrenKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking to a local pediatrician about the CDC's new recommendation that children will not be among the first to get any approved coronavirus vaccine.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/15)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!

6 hours ago

Pa. Dept. of Health Reports 1,598 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 New DeathsThe Dept. of Health provides a COVID-19 update daily, except for on Sundays.

6 hours ago

Barnes & Noble Customer Data HackedThe book retailer says that no credit card or financial data was compromised.

6 hours ago

East End Co-Op Holds Annual Coat DriveThose in need are able to grab a jacket and other clothing items for free, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

6 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 139 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional DeathsThe Health Department issues a daily COVID-19 update, except for on Sundays.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Ministry In East Liberty Holding Coat DriveKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on a coat drive being held by a ministry in East Liberty today and the great need they are facing this year!

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Police Raid South Greensburg HomeKDKA's Ross Guidotti has more on an alleged drug raid at a South Greensburg home.

7 hours ago

Something Good: Kindergarten With KelleePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the story of a Highlands Elementary School teacher who is teaching her kids coronavirus safety though a fun song!

7 hours ago

Tech Center: Google PhonesPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has more information on Google Phones!

7 hours ago

Celina Around Town: Meat & PotatoesPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani visits Meat & Potatoes, a visit on the Downtown Fall Cocktail Trail.

7 hours ago

KDKA-TV Turkey Fund Has LaunchedPittsburgh Today Live's Heather, David and Ron have more details on the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

7 hours ago

Eye On Beauty: Beauty Myth BusterUlli Haslacher, founder of Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care, is busting some beauty myths.

7 hours ago

Advice On How To End A TimesharePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with J.T. Slivka, of the Timeshare Termination Team, about how to end a timeshare contract and avoid another year of maintenance fees.

7 hours ago