Westmoreland County Coronavirus UpdateKDKA's Ross Guidotti has an update on the spread of coronavirus in Westmoreland County.

53 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Can Mouthwash Kill Coronavirus?KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking to a local doctor about claims mouthwash and baby shampoo killing coronavirus.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Light Up Night CanceledKDKA's Meghan Schiller has more on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership canceling Light Up Night due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1 hour ago

Around The Table: Takeaways From Final Presidential DebateKDKA's Stacy Smith and a group of political analysts talk about the second and final presidential debate.

2 hours ago

FAN N'ATION OVERTIME with Rapper Chevy WoodsIn our latest FAN N'ATION OVERTIME, we give you additional footage of our interview with rapper and musician Chevy Woods!

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Man Shot, Killed In Penn Hills OvernightPolice are investigating after they say a young man was shot overnight in Penn Hills after leaving a Halloween party; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/23)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

4 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,219 New Coronavirus Cases, Largest One-Day TotalThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting an additional 2,219 cases of coronavirus, the highest one-day

4 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 158 New Coronavirus CasesAllegheny County is reporting 158 new coronavirus cases and 4 additional deaths.

4 hours ago

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Penn HillsPolice are investigating after they say a young man was shot overnight in Penn Hills after leaving a Halloween party; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally For Joe Biden In PittsburghSen. Bernie Sanders will join Lt. Gov. Fetterman and other state representatives for a campaign rally in Rankin in support of former Vice President Joe Biden.

5 hours ago

VP Mike Pence Set To Hold Campaign Rally At Allegheny Co. AirportVice President Mike Pence is coming to town today to hold a campaign rally at Allegheny County Airport.

5 hours ago

Light Up Night Canceled By Pittsburgh Downtown PartnershipThe Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has canceled Light Up Night due to the coronavirus pandemic.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Penn Hills Homicide Investigation ContinuesKDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest on the investigation into an overnight homicide in Penn Hills.

6 hours ago

Pennsylvania Beer Fest Goes VirtualPennsylvania Beer Fest is going virtual and it's planned for this weekend, Oct. 24.

6 hours ago

Something Good: Amazing Handmade Halloween CostumePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Mikey have a look at a Swissvale woman's Halloween costume creation.

6 hours ago

'Downtown Renown' Exhibit Features Pittsburgh Sports GreatsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Mikey have more on the new art installation, Downtown: Renow: Pittsburgh Sports Greats!

6 hours ago

Pupdate: Learning About LunaPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham visits with Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser Jill Sabo and Penguin to talk more about what they were up to this week and teach us more about Luna the service dog!

6 hours ago

Hallmark Star Trevor Donovan Previews His New Christmas MoviePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani talks to Hallmark Channel star Trevor Donovan about his new Countdown To Christmas movie!

6 hours ago

PTL Deal Days: Oct. 23, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Mikey have this week's Deal Days products.

7 hours ago

PTL Pizza Month: Celina's Pick -- Benny Fierro'sPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani tells us her selection for PTL Pizza Month.

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 23, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago

AFT Hold Get Out The Vote RallyCongressman Conor Lamb was part of a get out the vote rally hosted by the American Federation of Teachers.

9 hours ago

Woman Struck By Car In Lawerence CountyMedics took a woman to the hospital after she was hit by a car in New Beaver Township.

9 hours ago