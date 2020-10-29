West Virginia Health Leaders Virtually Discuss COVID-19 With Dr. Anthony Fauci As Keynote SpeakerAs COVID-19 cases continue to rise to record levels, medical professionals at West Virginia University heard directly from the nation's leading expert in infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Thursday; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

16 minutes ago

Moon Area Middle And High Schools Moving To Virtual Learning After Positive Coronavirus TestMoon Area Middle and High schools are moving to virtual learning.

25 minutes ago

Retired Pittsburgh Firefighter Accused Of Trying To Meet 10-Year-Old Girl For Sex Pleads GuiltyA retired Pittsburgh firefighter who was accused of trying to meet a 10-year-old girl and her mom in Virginia for sex has pleaded guilty.

30 minutes ago

Around The Table: Latest Polls In Pa. And Issues With Mail-In BallotsKDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table.

58 minutes ago

Reporter Update: New Way To Treat Triple-Negative Breast CancerThere's a new way to treat a very specific type of breast cancer called triple-negative breast cancer. KDKA's Amy Wadas talks to doctors about how it works and how it can actually double someone's life span.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: WVU Conducting Mask StudyKDKA's Nicole Ford reports from West Virginia University where they are conducting a study on face masks.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Clarion County Home Total Loss After ExplosionInvestigators are trying to figure out what caused a home in Clarion County to explode, sending neighbors scrambling to grab their things and evacuate; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

5 hours ago

Dentists Rate Worst Candies For Your TeethJust in time for Halloween, dentists are ranking which candies to avoid because they are bad for your teeth.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/29)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

5 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,202 New Coronavirus CasesThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,202 new cases of Coronavirus and 44 additional deaths.

5 hours ago

Hearing Scheduled Over Fate Of Columbus StatueA hearing is scheduled for today over the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Area Suburbs Seeing Rise In RodentsThe Pittsburgh-area suburbs are reporting a rise in the rodent population, which may be partially due to the coronavirus pandemic; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

5 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 149 New Coronavirus CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 149 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

5 hours ago

House Partially Collapses In OaklandA partial house collapse sent crews to Pittsburgh's Oakland section this morning.

5 hours ago

Rimersburg Home Destroyed In ExplosionA home in Rimersburg, Clarion County, is a total loss after an explosion early this morning; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Rodent Population Increasing In SuburbsKDKA's Lisa Washington is talk to a local pest control expert about rodent populations increasing in the suburbs.

5 hours ago

Something Good: Squirrel DogsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at some pups all dressed up for Halloween!

7 hours ago

Gateway Rehab Offering Hope For People Dealing With AddictionPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at how Gateway Rehab is offering hope for people dealing with addiction.

7 hours ago

Haunted Pittsburgh TalesPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Heinz History Center CEO Andy Masich about some haunted Pittsbugh tales!

7 hours ago

Scare Up Some Fun With 'Come Play'Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with actors Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher, who star in the new scary movie, "Come Play."

7 hours ago

Tech Center: Online Pumpkin Carving ToolsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at some online pumpkin carving tools.

7 hours ago

CAPA Students Raising Money For KDKA-TV Turkey FundThe Honors Society students at CAPA High School are raising money for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

7 hours ago

PTL Weekend Roundup: Oct. 29, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier about what's going on around town this weekend.

7 hours ago

Study: Steelers 2020's Most Hated NFL TeamA recent study from SportsInsider found that the Steelers were the most "hated" team in eight states, the most among any team in the league. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago