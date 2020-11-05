Reporter Update: Pa. Working On Plan To Distribute A Coronavirus VaccinePennsylvania health officials are working on a plan to distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it is released; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

49 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits Against Multiple Elections Boards Across The StateAs we wait to find out who wins Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign files lawsuits against multiple elections boards across the state, even jumping on a lawsuit filed against Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar herself; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

50 minutes ago

Pennsylvania State Secretary: ‘We’ll Have The Overwhelming Majority’ Of Ballots Counted By ThursdayPennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar says the “overwhelming majority” of ballots will be counted by Thursday; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

53 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Where Does Public Health Go From Here?KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking to a local doctor about the future of public health thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

54 minutes ago

Around The Table: Latest News On 2020 Presidential RaceKDKA's Stacy Smith and a group of political experts talk about election results, so far, in this week's Around The Table.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Llama Antibodies Could Help Treat CoronavirusKDKA's Amy Wadas is talking to UPMC researchers who have made a breakthrough discovery in the treatment of coronavirus and it involves llama antibodies.

3 hours ago

Web Extra: Crews Battle Fire In CanonsburgHeavy smoke and flames sent firefighters rushing to a home in Canonsburg Thursday afternoon.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (11/5)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!

5 hours ago

Arson Investigators Looking At Lawrenceville Port-A-Potty ExplosionOvernight firefighters responded to an explosion at a port-a-potty on Denny Street.

5 hours ago

Homicide Detectives Respond To Swissvale For Found Body, Discover 16-Year-Old Boy ShotPolice say reports of a body in a Swissvale park led them to find a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

5 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,900 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Daily Increase Of Cases To DateThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,900 new cases of Coronavirus and 47 additional deaths.

5 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 189 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 16,599The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 189 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

6 hours ago

Rep. Conor Lamb Declares Victory Over Challenger Sean Parnell, Race Still Not CalledIn the 17th Congressional seat, Conor Lamb is declaring victory. It was a huge announcement, even though at the time it appeared he was trailing his challenger, Sean Parnell; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Latest On The Lamb-Parnell RaceKDKA's Lindsay Ward is following the latest in the Congressional race between Conor Lamb and Sean Parnell.

6 hours ago

Something Good: Steelers Deliver Dinner To Poll WorkersPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at the Steelers buying dinner for Allegheny County poll workers.

7 hours ago

Tech Center: New Apple PhonesPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at the new Apple iPhones!

7 hours ago

Chef Bill Fuller: Eleven BurgerPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham visits big Burrito Restaurant Group Chef Bill Fuller who is making the Eleven Burger, which is perfect football Sunday food!

7 hours ago

Celina Around Town: Mediterra CaféPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani is visiting Mediterra Café in Mt. Lebanon!

7 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Events In NovemberPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David chat with Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr about all the family-friendly events coming up in November!

7 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Nov. 5, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David chat with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier who has a look at some of the best local events coming up this weekend!

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 5, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

8 hours ago

Mending Relationships After The ElectionThe 2020 election may have caused many of us to have long-time relationships strained and caused us to lose contact with those people. However, KDKA's John Shumway spoke with James Shamlinabout how to start mending those fences once the White House is won.

9 hours ago

Staying Calm After The ElectionThe 2020 election has been contentious and it may have damaged a lot of personal relationships. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with one psychotherapist on how to mend those relationships once the election is over.

9 hours ago

Allegheny County Finishes Mail-In Ballot CountThis morning, county election workers will perform administrative activities after they finished counting most of the mail-in ballots on Wednesday night. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the details.

10 hours ago