Reporter Updates: How Long Does Immunity Last After A COVID-19 Infection?How long does the immune response last after you've had a COVID-19 infection? Researchers have honed in on some clues involving immune system cells that adapt to microbial invaders; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

37 minutes ago

Around The Table: COVID-19 Shutdowns And StimulusKDKA's Stacy Smith and a group of political experts go Around The Table.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: There Could Be A Coronavirus Vaccine Within The Next MonthPennsylvania Secretary Health Dr. Rachel Levine says we could see a coronavirus vaccine within the next month, but that doesn't mean the pandemic is over; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

1 hour ago

Something Good: Christmas Song For DogsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at a new Christmas song for dogs!

3 hours ago

Kids Giving Back, Donating To KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live's David and Heather have a look at some local kids giving to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

3 hours ago

Tech Center: Online Holiday Shopping TipsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has some tech advice for holiday cyber shopping!

3 hours ago

Public Scooters Coming To PittsburghA scooter-share service is rolling into Pittsburgh.

3 hours ago

Coroner's Office Called To Crash In Westmoreland CountyThe coroner's office was called out to a crash early this morning on Route 66 in Westmoreland County.

3 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 609 New CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 609 new Coronavirus cases Thursday and one additional death.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (11/19)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

3 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Announces Record-Breaking 7,126 New CasesThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,126 new cases of Coronavirus and 116 additional deaths.

4 hours ago

Allegheny Co.'s Stay-At-Home Advisory Changing Thanksgiving Plans For SomeKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on how Pittsburghers on feeling about the new Stay-At-Home Advisory from the Allegheny County Health Department ahead of Thanksgiving.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Allegheny Co. Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory Ahead Of ThanksgivingKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on how Pittsburghers on feeling about the new Stay-At-Home Advisory from the Allegheny County Health Department ahead of Thanksgiving.

4 hours ago

A Look At Feel Nu Spa's TreatmentsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at the treatments offered by Feel Nu Spa!

5 hours ago

Verizon Trying To Bridge Local Digital DividePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has a look at Verizon's Level Up 412 program, which is trying to bridge the local digital divide.

5 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Nov. 19, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David check in with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier who has a look at what's going on around town this weekend.

6 hours ago

Food Bank Workers, Volunteers Working Hard To Meet Thanksgiving DemandPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank where workers and volunteers are working overtime this season to meet demand amid the pandemic.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 19, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

City Controller Releases Report On PPS Online LearningPittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb released a special report on the Pittsburgh Public Schools' remote learning and device distribution plan for the current school year.

8 hours ago

IUP & WCCC Team Up For Dual Admissions ProgramIndiana University of Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County Community College have agreed to a new, dual admissions program to help students transferring to IUP.

9 hours ago

Apple To Pay $3 Million SettlementAccording to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Apple will pay a $3 million settlement as a result of a lawsuit alleging the company intentionally slowed the speed of iPhones.

9 hours ago

County Health Department Issues Stay-At-Home AdvisoryThe Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debora Bogen issued a stay-at-home advisory but says that if cases continue to rise, there could be more concrete measures put in place. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more.

10 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/19)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

10 hours ago

Tips From A Pro: Best Way To Cook A TurkeyLooking for a new or better way to cook a turkey on Thanksgiving? Well, the owners of Pounds Turkey Farm have some tips for you and KDKA's John Shumway learned all about them!

10 hours ago