Pittsburgh Public Safety Jobs In JeopardyDue to the coronavirus pandemic causing budget shortfalls, several Pittsburgh police, firefighter, and EMS jobs could be in jeopdary. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more details.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/20)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

5 hours ago

Court Decision Tightens State Senate RaceA decision by the commonwealth court to throw out more than 2,300 ballots has created a tie between Jim Brewster and Nicole Ziccarelli in the race for the state senate. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest.

5 hours ago

Billy Gardell Talks Bob Hearts AbisholaAs Bob Hearts Abishola enters its second season, Swissvale-native Billy Gardell thinks the show is in for a big run. He talked to KDKA's John Shumway all about it.

5 hours ago

Billy Gardell Excited Over Steelers StartHe may be in Los Angeles working on his show, Bob Hearts Abishola, but Swissvale-native Billy Gardell hasn't forgotten his Pittsburgh roots and he told KDKA's John Shumway he's got a good feeling about the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers.

5 hours ago

Crews Battle Fire In Elizabeth Twp.Heavy smoke and flames are billowing from a convenience store in Elizabeth Township.

5 hours ago

Port Authority Seeing Uptick In COVID CasesSome trips are being missed but Port Authority says the recent uptick in cases can't be tied to passengers passing the virus to drivers and vice-versa.

6 hours ago

Riverhounds Help Food BankThe Pittsburgh Riverhounds teamed up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help provide those in need with Thanksgiving meals.

7 hours ago

Tree Of Lights Lit For Final TimeThe Duquesne Light "Tree of Lights" at Point State Park were lit for the final time on Thursday night.

8 hours ago

26-Foot-Tall Christmas Tree Finished At PITWorkers at Pittsburgh International Airport finished work on it's yearly Christmas tree - a 26-foot-tall tree to greet travelers.

8 hours ago

On A Positive Note: Organ DonorTwo strangers meet for a hug 9 months in the making - Jessica Armstrong helped Asia Hush get a new lease on life as she was the stranger that donated her kidney to make sure Asia could be there for her kids. KDKA's Meghan Schiller spoke to both of them for this week's "On A Positive Note."

8 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 19, 2020 (Pt. 3)KDKA-TV Sports' Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

9 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 19, 2020 (Pt. 2)KDKA-TV Sports' Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

9 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 19, 2020 (Pt. 1)KDKA-TV Sports' Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

9 hours ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (11/19)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

12 hours ago

Police: Man Critically Injured, Teen Wounded In Fight Over HandgunPolice say a 23-year-old was shot in the head and a teen was wounded after a fight over a handgun in Avalon.

12 hours ago

Start Of Winter Sports Delayed Until At Least Dec. 3 In PPSPittsburgh Public Schools announced all winter sports are delayed until at least Dec. 3.

12 hours ago

Business Owners Already Feeling Impact Of Stay-At-Home AdvisoryKDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

12 hours ago

Congressman Mike Kelly On Proposed Election BillWe Talk With Congressman Mike Kelly About His Proposed Bill To Change The Counting Of Mail-In Ballots In Future Elections

14 hours ago

KDKA News Update PM: November 19, 2020KDKA News Update PM: November 19, 2020

15 hours ago

Cancer Survivor Turns On Christmas Lights At PPG PlaceA young cancer survivor and her sister turned on the Christmas lights at PPG Place.

15 hours ago

Russell Wilson To Be Executive Producer For Football Movie About Local School"Braddock" will feature the story of the historic Braddock Tigers teams of the 1950s.

16 hours ago

Virtual Rally About Air Quality Concerns In Mon ValleyAir pollution in the Mon Valley will be the focus of a virtual rally on Friday. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

16 hours ago

Teachers Say In-Person Classes Aren't Safe, But Education Advocates Say Remote Learning Leaves Students BehindMore and more school districts have decided to cease classroom instruction. Teachers and administrators say it’s not safe, but some education advocates say remote learning is leaving students behind; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

16 hours ago