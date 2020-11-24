Actor Louis Cancelmi On New Movie "Team Marco," "Billions" & Visiting Family In PittsburghCancelmi talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new movie Team Marco, working with Damian Lewis in Billions, being in The Irishman with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro and his favorite things about Pittsburgh.

48 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (11/24)Get the latest forecast from meteorologist Ron Smiley!

2 hours ago

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Dept. Reports Over 6,600 Coronavirus Cases, 81 More DeathsThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,669 new cases of Coronavirus Tuesday and 81 additional deaths.

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Certifies 2020 Election Results, Awarding 20 Electoral Votes To Joe BidenGov. Tom Wolf has signed a certificate of ascertainment to show the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Police Respond To 4 Incidents Over The Span Of 5 HoursOver the span of about five hours, Pittsburgh police responded to four incidents overnight. From a SWAT situation to carjackings and even a robbery, officers were incredibly busy; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

2 hours ago

Live! Casino Pittsburgh Holds Grand OpeningPeople had the chance to press their luck today at the new casino in Westmoreland County. It opens as the state put out a stay at home advisory; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

2 hours ago

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Child Has Died From Coronavirus, Reports 541 New CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 541 new Coronavirus cases this Tuesday and four additional deaths including a child.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Casino Opens In Westmoreland CountyKDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from the grand opening of the Live! Casino in Westmoreland County.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Police Deal With Multiple Incidents OvernightKDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest from Pittsburgh Police on multiple incidents overnight in the city - including carjackings and a robbery.

3 hours ago

SWAT Situation Ends With Man In CustodyThe incident happened early Tuesday morning.

6 hours ago

One Person Taken To Hospital After FireA fire broke out Monday evening in East Pittsburgh.

7 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/24)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!

7 hours ago

Live! Casino Pittsburgh Opens With New Safety MeasuresKDKA's Chris Hoffman shows off one of the new safety features.

7 hours ago

Live! Casino Pittsburgh Opens For First TimeThe casino opened Tuesday morning, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

8 hours ago

Patience While Waiting For A Coronavirus Vaccine (Pt. 2)KDKA's John Shumway spoke with a local medical expert about the patience needed until a vaccine is available.

8 hours ago

Schools Facing Decision DayThe State Dept. of Health is requiring districts in some counties to soon make a decision regarding virtual or in-person learning, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

8 hours ago

Patience While Waiting For A Coronavirus Vaccine (Pt. 1)KDKA's John Shumway spoke with a local medical expert about the patience needed until a vaccine is available.

9 hours ago

Police Investigating Overnight RobberyWorkers at the BP on West Liberty Avenue told police they were robbed of cash.

9 hours ago

Man Shot In Chest In KnoxvilleHe was last listed in critical condition.

9 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 23, 2020 (Pt. 3)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day!

11 hours ago

Rachel Carson Bridge ReopensThe bridge had been closed for nearly two years for a rehab project.

12 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 23, 2020 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day!

12 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 23, 2020 (Pt. 1)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day!

12 hours ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (11/23)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

15 hours ago