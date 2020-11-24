Police: Driver Shoots Bicyclist Multiple Times After Fight DowntownA fight between a driver and bicyclist at a downtown bus stop led to gunshots Tuesday afternoon; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

4 minutes ago

Something Good: Garbage Man's Best FriendPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the story of a local garbage man who makes friends with all the neighborhood pups!

9 minutes ago

Eye On Education: Seton Hill University (Pt. 3)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood takes us to Seton Hill University in this Eye On Education segment.

12 minutes ago

Eye On Education: Seton Hill University (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood takes us to Seton Hill University in this Eye On Education segment.

15 minutes ago

Chef Bill Fuller Offers The Gobblerito As A Thanksgiving AlternativeChef Bill Fuller is making up an alternative Thanksgiving dinner -- the Gobblerito!

19 minutes ago

Eye On Education: Seton Hill University (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood takes us to Seton Hill University in this Eye On Education segment.

25 minutes ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Nov. 24, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David visit with Dr. Lori who is appraising more of your antiques and family treasures.

29 minutes ago

Contact Tracing Challenges In PennsylvaniaContact tracing continues to be a challenge in Pennsylvania as coronavirus cases rise, officials say.

33 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 24, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

34 minutes ago

"It's An Embarrassment Of Riches": Evan Washburn On Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, Week 12 Ravens GameThe CBS Sports NFL sideline reporter talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the monster AFC North matchup between the Ravens and Steelers on Turkey Day.

56 minutes ago

Reporter Update: How Doctors Are Communicating COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations To PatientsThe forthcoming coronavirus vaccines will require two shots. If you had a noticeable reaction to the first one, would you go back for the second? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking with a local family practice doctor about how he lays out expectations for his patients.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Grocery Stores Seeing Increased Traffic With Thanksgiving Around The CornerThe countdown is on for the big Thanksgiving meal, and people are hitting the store for last-minute shopping. KDKA's Nicole Ford is talking to Giant Eagle about how they're preparing to handle the surge.

3 hours ago

Actor Louis Cancelmi On New Movie "Team Marco," "Billions" & Visiting Family In PittsburghCancelmi talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new movie Team Marco, working with Damian Lewis in Billions, being in The Irishman with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro and his favorite things about Pittsburgh.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (11/24)Get the latest forecast from meteorologist Ron Smiley!

5 hours ago

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Dept. Reports Over 6,600 Coronavirus Cases, 81 More DeathsThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,669 new cases of Coronavirus Tuesday and 81 additional deaths.

5 hours ago

Pennsylvania Certifies 2020 Election Results, Awarding 20 Electoral Votes To Joe BidenGov. Tom Wolf has signed a certificate of ascertainment to show the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Police Respond To 4 Incidents Over The Span Of 5 HoursOver the span of about five hours, Pittsburgh police responded to four incidents overnight. From a SWAT situation to carjackings and even a robbery, officers were incredibly busy; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

5 hours ago

Live! Casino Pittsburgh Holds Grand OpeningPeople had the chance to press their luck today at the new casino in Westmoreland County. It opens as the state put out a stay at home advisory; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

5 hours ago

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Child Has Died From Coronavirus, Reports 541 New CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 541 new Coronavirus cases this Tuesday and four additional deaths including a child.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Casino Opens In Westmoreland CountyKDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from the grand opening of the Live! Casino in Westmoreland County.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Police Deal With Multiple Incidents OvernightKDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest from Pittsburgh Police on multiple incidents overnight in the city - including carjackings and a robbery.

6 hours ago

SWAT Situation Ends With Man In CustodyThe incident happened early Tuesday morning.

9 hours ago

One Person Taken To Hospital After FireA fire broke out Monday evening in East Pittsburgh.

10 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/24)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!

10 hours ago