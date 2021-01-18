Tracey McCants Lewis Talks About Importance Of Living Martin Luther King Jr's Message Every DayTracey McCants Lewis joins KDKA's Meghan Schiller on the day she received the Drum Major For Justice Award.

People Spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day Living In His ImageKDKA's Royce Jones has more on how many people spent the day living in his image.

Mary Maloney Begins Taking Steps On Her Own As She Recovers From Rare Spinal StrokeMary Maloney, the daughter of KDKA reporter Pam Surano, is making enormous strides in her recovery after suffering a rare spinal stroke last year.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/18)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

Little Girl's Beloved Turkey, Butterball, Shot And Killed Over Game Commission LawA small community in Westmoreland County is upset after a girl’s beloved turkey was shot and killed due to Pennsylvania Game Commission law; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Chief Economist For PNC Looks Ahead At EconomyGus Faucher, the chief economist for The PNC Financial Services Group, talks with KDKA's Stacy Smith about the economy in 2021.

Police: Butler County Man Posts Snapchat Photo Holding AR-15 Captioned 'Ready For School!'A 24-year-old Butler County man was arrested for allegedly posting a Snapchat of himself holding an AR-15 captioned "ready for school!"

Kids Return To In-Person LearningMany students will be heading back to their physical classrooms tomorrow after the state updated its guidance earlier this month. KDKA's Nicole Ford talks to parents and a superintendent who's had in-person classes all along.

Pennsylvania Unemployment Checks DelayedIt's been weeks since hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have received unemployment checks; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports on what's causing the delays.

Districts Returning To In-Person LearningMany students are heading back to their physical classrooms tomorrow. The state updated its back to school guidance earlier this month, encouraging schools to get students back in their buildings; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Doctors Using Convalescent Plasma As Weapon To Fight VirusThe supply can't keep up with the demand for convalescent plasma. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

Riley June Williams From Pennsylvania Accused Of Taking Laptop From Nancy Pelosi's Office During Capitol RiotThe FBI is looking for a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. She's from Harrisburg and accused of taking a laptop or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Food Distributions Help People, Pets In Need On Martin Luther King Jr. DayThe Pittsburgh Pirates partnered with the nonprofit group, Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens, this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

County Commissioners Across The State Call For Mail-In Ballot ReformThe County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania released a preliminary report recommending Gov. Wolf and lawmakers allow the counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day and an earlier deadline to accept mail-in ballot applications.

Analyzing Domestic Terrorism In The United States Part 3In light of the recent riots at the US Capitol Building, Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Dr. Kimberly Ellis about the history of domestic terrorism in the United States.

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Hospital Systems In Need Of Convalescent PlasmaKDKA's Meghan Schiller has more on desperate call from Pittsburgh's hospital systems for convalescent plasma to help fight COVID-19.

Something Good: Sea Shanties Going ViralWe have a look at what started the new viral trend of something very, very old -- the Sea Shanty!

Penguin Pupdate OuttakesHere are some outtakes with our favorite Canine Companions for Independence service dogs in training!

Oscar Mayer Looking For A Few Good HotdoggersOscar Mayer is looking for Hotdoggers, who will drive the Weinermobile around the country!

Analyzing Domestic Terrorism In The United States Part 2In light of the recent riots at the US Capitol Building, Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Dr. Kimberly Ellis about the history of domestic terrorism in the United States.

Dress For Success Pittsburgh Helping Local Women Look, Feel Their BestPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani visits the organization, Dress for Success Pittsburgh, in Shadyside, and talks with manager Catlynn Abdullah about how they're helping women get ready for the professional world.

Intimacy Coordinator Reveals Some Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From 'Bridgerton'Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Lizzy Talbot, who works on the set of Netflix hit series "Bridgerton" as an intimacy coordinator, about how the show is put together.

Analyzing Domestic Terrorism In The United States Part 1In light of the recent riots at the US Capitol Building, Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Dr. Kimberly Ellis about the history of domestic terrorism in the United States.

How To Keep Political Disagreements CivilEtiquette expert Elizabeth Aquino, of the Good Manners Group, has some advice on how family and friends can keep political disagreements civil.

