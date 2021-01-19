KDKA News Update PM: January 19, 2021KDKA News Update PM: January 19, 2021

Pres. Trump, Pres.-Elect Biden Have Gifts From Local Glass CutterA glass cutter from the Pittsburgh area plays a part in inauguration gifts. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

Pittsburgh Women And Girls Foundation To Celebrate Kamala Harris Becoming VPThe Pittsburgh Women And Girls Foundation is highlighting the historic moment with an online watch party.

Doctor Explains State's Phase 1A Expansion For COVID-19 VaccineAllegheny Health Network's Dr. Brian Lamb joins KDKA News at 7:30 to discuss.

2 Western Pennsylvania Men Arrested In Connection With Capitol RiotsTwo men in Western Pennsylvania have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

2020 Inauguration Ceremony Will Look Different This YearJoe Biden will be sworn in tomorrow as the 46th president of the United States, but his inauguration ceremony will look very different than what the nation is used to seeing; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Tapped To Become First Openly Transgender Federal OfficialTuesday, President-Elect Joe Biden selected Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to become assistant secretary of health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/19)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

Shapiro Takes Oath Of Office For 2nd Term As Pa. Attorney General, DeFoor And Garrity Sworn In As Auditor General And TreasurerThe attorney general, auditor general and state treasurer were all sworn in Tuesday in separate ceremonies; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Health Care Workers In Minority Communities Get VaccineUPMC figured the best way to give minority and underserved communities confidence in the vaccine was to vaccinate the health care workers who live and work in the same communities; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

Pittsburgh Churches Toll Bells 400 Times For 400,000 Lives Lost To COVID-19Church bells in Pittsburgh tolled 400 times Tuesday evening to honor the 400,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the country.

Pennsylvania Expands COVID-19 Vaccine EligibilityPhase 1A, which before included long-term care facility residents and health care workers, now includes anyone over the age of 65 and anyone ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Duquesne Resident Arrested While Talking To MayorA city of Duquesne resident was arrested while having a meeting with the mayor. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more on what the mayor is now calling for.

Vaccine Arrives At More Independent PharmaciesThe Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has come to pharmacies. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on what that means for you.

Pittsburgh City Council Members Introduce Legislation To Ban No-Knock WarrantsFive members of Pittsburgh City Council introduced legislation to ban the Pittsburgh police from using no-knock warrants.

Soldier Arrested After Speaking Online About Plot To Blow Up New York City’s 9/11 MemorialA U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plots to blow up New York City’s 9/11 Memorial

Fayette Co. Man Accused Of Beating Son To DeathA Fayette County man is accused of beating his 4-month-old son to death. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more.

Reporter Update: Pennsylvania Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligbility.Pennsylvania updated its COVID-19 vaccine distribution guidance. Who can get it now in Phase 1A? KDKA's Nicole Ford explains.

Reporter Update: City Of Duquesne Resident Arrested While Meeting With MayorA city of Duquesne resident was arrested while having a meeting with the mayor. The mayor calls it unacceptable and wants an independent investigation done; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Something Good: One Giant Step For Mary MaloneyPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have an update on Pam Surano's daughter, Mary Maloney, as she continues to recover from a very rare spinal stroke.

Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Looking For Homes For Lots Of Great PetsPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani visits with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Dan Rossi about all the great animals they have at the shelter that are looking for a good home, like the beautiful kitty with a great namesake -- Betty White!

Previewing Season 2 Of The CW Hit 'Nancy Drew'Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with actress and Carnegie Mellon University grad Kennedy McMann who is previewing the second season of her hit show on The CW, a modern take on "Nancy Drew."

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Jan. 19, 2021 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David visit with Dr. Lori as she appraises more of your antiques and family treasures!

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Jan. 19, 2021 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David visit with Dr. Lori as she appraises more of your antiques and family treasures!

