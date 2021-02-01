No Cat-Astrophe: Bomb Squad Called For 'Suspicious Package' Find Bag Of KittensA police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag. Katie Johnston reports.

15 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Concerns In Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine To The Asian CommunityKDKA's Bryant Reed has more on the concerns, including a language barrier, in getting the coronavirus vaccine to the local Asian community.

1 hour ago

Woman Stranded On Icy Street Gets Personal Escort Home From Pittsburgh Police OfficersTwo officers are being applauded for going out of their way to help a Carrick woman whose car got stranded on icy streets six blocks from her house. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2/19)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ forecast!

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Takes Part In 'America Is All In' Event On Climate ChangeTo mark the U.S. formally returning to the Paris Agreement, climate leaders from across the country, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, met virtually to outline the next phase of the sub-national climate movement.

3 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 257 New Cases, 18 Additional DeathsThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 257 new Coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths.

4 hours ago

Woman Injured After Crashing Into BuildingA woman was taken to the hospital after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a building on Friday morning.

4 hours ago

Pleasant Hills Water Main Break Causes Big ProblemsA water main break caused big problems in a Pleasant Hills neighborhood Friday morning.

4 hours ago

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Somerset County ChurchCrews are battling a large fire at a church in Somerset County.

4 hours ago

That's A Wrap: Feb. 19, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

6 hours ago

Real Estate Checklist: Finding A Vacation HomePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with real estate expert Bonnie Loya and her dog Buddy about how to find the right vacation home!

6 hours ago

Pupdate: Turning Penguin In To Canine Companions For IndependencePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood joins the Sabo family as they turn Penguin back over to Canine Companions For Independence for his professional training to become a full-fledged assistance dog.

6 hours ago

PTL Deal Days: Feb. 19, 2021Heather and David have this week's Deal Days products to help you shop small and help local businesses!

6 hours ago

Grow, Share, Thrive Minithon Raises Thousands For Greater Pittsburgh Community Food BankThe Grow, Share, Thrive Minithon has raised thousands of dollars in just one day to help needy families at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank!

6 hours ago

How Advanced Training Works At Canine Companions For IndependencePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with representatives from Canine Companions for Independence about the professional training Penguin will go through to become an assistance dog for someone in need.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 19, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

PennDOT To Begin Tolling Some BridgesPennDOT announced plans Thursday to toll nine bridges across the state, including on I-79 in Bridgeville. KDKA's provides the latest information.

9 hours ago

Massive House Fire In Reserve TownshipThe occupants of a home were able to safely escape a massive house fire at their home in Reserve Township early on Friday morning.

9 hours ago

Surprising Diet BenefitsWhat if a diet could not only help you lose and maintain a healthy weight but also help your memory? As KDKA's John Shumway went looking for the best diets to help shed the "Quarantine-19" he found some surprising results!

10 hours ago

Choosing The Correct DietMany Americans have packed on the pounds during the pandemic and this is causing them to want to pick a diet to shed those excess pounds. However, with so many to choose from, how can you find the best one for you? KDKA's John Shumway "digs in" to find the best.

10 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/19)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

10 hours ago

Fake Commute: Working From HomeMillions of people are working from home because of the pandemic. The good news is they don't have to commute, but that isn't necessarily a good thing. Here is a look at why some people are taking part in a new trend: the fake commute.

11 hours ago

DCNR Reminding Drivers Of Dangerous ConditionsThe Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is reminding drivers that they do not plow or salt state forest dirt roads.

12 hours ago

WVU To Hold In-Person CommencementWest Virginia University will be holding a commencement ceremony in-person this spring.

13 hours ago