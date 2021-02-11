RMU's Gateway Plan Will Offer Classes At Community College PricesStudents enrolled at local community colleges can also enroll at RMU and pay community college tuition rates.

19 minutes ago

Police Make Arrest In Pharmacy Robbery InvestigationJordan Perretti is accused of robbing a CVS store in New Castle.

20 minutes ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: February 11, 2021 (Pt. 3)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

34 minutes ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: February 11, 2021 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

40 minutes ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: February 11, 2021 (Pt. 1)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 the Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

45 minutes ago

Around The Table: John Fetterman Launches Campaign For U.S. SenatePolitical experts go Around The Table with KDKA's Stacy Smith.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (2/11)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

3 hours ago

Local Police Chief DiesTim Sheehan, the police chief in California Borough and a firefighter, has died.

3 hours ago

The Unknown Surrounding Case Of Missing Thomas Hughes Terrifies His FamilyIt's been nearly three weeks since 25-year-old Thomas Hughes disappeared. KDKA's John Shumway talks to his family about the last time they saw him.

3 hours ago

Federal Judge Rules Rachel Powell May Be Released Pending TrialA federal judge ruled that a Mercer County mother suspected in the Capitol riot may be released pending trial. KDKA's Jessica Guay has more.

3 hours ago

Monroeville Man Arrested On Multiple Child Sexual Assault ChargesMonroeville Man Arrested On Multiple Child Sexual Assault Charges

3 hours ago

Man Convicted Of 1976 Killing In Downtown Parking Garage To Be FreedAfter serving more than forty years of a life sentence for murder, a man from Pittsburgh is about to be freed. KDKA's Ken Rice has more.

3 hours ago

Crews Pull Plane From Ravine That Slid Off Taxiway At Pittsburgh International AirportKDKA's Bryant Reed was on scene all day and has more on the work crews did.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Rachel Powell Allowed To Wait For Trial At Home, Judge RulesThe local woman charged in connection with the Capitol riot will be allowed to go home to await trial. KDKA's Jessica Guay is at the jail awaiting her release.

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Named Best City For Singles In PennsylvaniaPittsburgh was named the best city for singles in Pennsylvania.

6 hours ago

3 Local Businesses Want Everyone To Still Have Romantic Valentine's DayThree local businesses want to help make sure your Valentine's Day is still special amid the pandemic.

6 hours ago

Nursing Students Create Wearable Night LightThe founders of Lumify Care, Anthony Scarpone-Lambert and Jennifferre Mancillas, have more on the new tool for nurses.

6 hours ago

KDKA News Update PM: February 11, 2021KDKA News Update PM: February 11, 2021

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Crews Work To Remove Plane From RavineKDKA's Bryant Reed has an update from the scene after a plane slid off the taxiway at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday night.

6 hours ago

Shapiro Submits Memo On State's Elections To Senate For Impeachment TrialPennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro submitted a memo to the U.S. Senate as part of the impeachment trial.

6 hours ago

Despite Pandemic, Valentine's Day Still Needs To Be Celebrated In New And Different WaysThis Sunday is Valentine's Day, but it comes right in the middle of a pandemic which may limit the traditional way you celebrate. KDKA Money editor Jon Delano talked to some experts about alternative methods to recognize the holiday.

7 hours ago

Local School Districts Organize Vaccination Clinics For Eligible EmployeesThe search for a vaccine is being compared to the Hunger Games. Pharmacy lists are growing by the thousands, but the number of doses to give out is dwindling. That's why teachers at two local school districts are thankful for quick action by their administrators; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

7 hours ago

City And URA Funding Affordable HousingIt's a growing problem that is disrupting many Pittsburgh neighborhoods. KDKA's Paul Martino has more on what is being done about affordable housing.

7 hours ago

New Social Media Challenge Raising Money And Awareness For Special OlympicsSpecial Olympics Pennsylvania is asking people to participate in the Polar Pop to help raise money. KDKA's Royce Jones has more.

7 hours ago