Recent Nursing Graduates Left On Sideline WaitingThe Pennsylvania State Nurses Association calls this process absurdly long and claims it could be completed in a matter of a week or two.

10 minutes ago

Aliquippa Building New Water Filtration PlantThe city of Aliquippa is taking a big step towards a better quality of drinking water; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

23 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet Faces Controversy Over Florida TripThere's a new controversy surrounding Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet over pictures of a recent trip to Florida; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

44 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet Faces Controversy Over Florida TripThere's a new controversy surrounding Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet over pictures of a recent trip to Florida; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

1 hour ago

Vehicle Crashes Into Building, Causing Heavy DamageA vehicle smashed into a building in Allegheny County, causing heavy damage.

2 hours ago

Ceremony Held To Honor Hempfield Township's 14th Quartermaster UnitA special remembrance ceremony was held to honor Hempfield Township's Army Reserve unit 30 years after a missile attack during the Gulf War. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more.

2 hours ago

Port Authority Putting Together 25-Year Plan For Mass TransitThe Port Authority is surveying the community and putting together a 25-year plan for mass transit in Allegheny County. They discussed some of their findings today; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

2 hours ago

Around The Table: PennDOT Announces Plan To Toll BridgesKDKA's Stacy Smith and a group of political experts go Around The Table

2 hours ago

To Mask Or Not: Exemptions From Mask Wearing Creates Confusion For High School SportsThe wearing of masks has been a hot topic recently and now that topic has reached the world of high school sports; KDKA's Rich Walsh reports.

2 hours ago

Former Administrator At Mt. Lebanon Rehab and Wellness Center Indicted On Federal ChargesAfter months of investigating alleged criminal neglect at the Beaver County nursing home Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, the first federal charges are now filed. Those charges coming from its sister nursing home in Mt. Lebanon; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

2 hours ago

Marathon Republican Party Meeting On Censuring Sen. Pat Toomey Delays Action For Another DayAfter a five-hour marathon session Wednesday night, the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee came to no resolution about censuring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his impeachment vote to convict former President Trump; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

2 hours ago

Police Looking For Answers After Man Killed In DonoraState police are still trying to find who killed a man inside a Donora convenience store. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Investigation Into Nursing Home Leads To First Federal ChargesThe first charges have been filed in Attorney General Josh Shapiro's nursing home investigation at Brighton Rehab in Beaver County. The charges are at a sister facility in Mt Lebanon; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Young Nursing Graduates Waiting To Get In The Fight Against COVID-19Delays in state practice permits are preventing some young nursing graduates from getting in the fight against COVID-19: KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

4 hours ago

Bob Kudzma Dies At 81Former KDKA-TV chief meteorologist Bob Kudzma has died.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Police Investigating Fatal Donora ShootingState police are investigating a fatal shooting in Donora. They're still looking for answers and are hoping the community can help them out; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Aliquippa Building New Water Filtration PlantThe old administrative building in Aliquippa is the site of a new water filtration plant. The goal is to rid the city of brown, murky drinking water; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

4 hours ago

Mr. Potato Head Gets Gender Neutral NameHasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year. Geoff Petrulis reports.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: COVID-19 Vaccines Have To Adjust To Emerging VariantsThe vaccines against coronavirus will have to adjust to emerging variants; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: 30th Anniversary Of The 14th Quartermasters Tragedy During The Gulf WarKDKA's Ross Guidotti is at the 14th Quartermasters Memorial in Greensburg. Thirty years, this unit lost more people than anybody else in the Gulf War.

6 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2/25)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ forecast!

7 hours ago

Driver Not Injured In Dump Truck Rollover In Collier TownshipNo one was injured after a dump truck rolled over in Collier Township.

7 hours ago

Senate Holding Confirmation Hearing For Dr. Rachel LevineFormer Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is testifying before Congress. President Joe Biden nominated her as assistant secretary of health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

7 hours ago

Police: 9-Year-Old Placed 911 Call About Active Shooter At Latrobe Elementary SchoolA 9-year-old is believed to be behind the call about an active shooter that locked down the Latrobe Elementary School.

7 hours ago