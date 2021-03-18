Man Charged In Death Of Unborn ChildA 19-year-olf from Butler is accused of killing an unborn child.

KDKA News Update PM: March 18, 2021KDKA News Update PM: March 18, 2021

Flower Shop In Pittsburgh Brightening Neighborhoods With Floral Pop-UpsAnne Dickinson, the owner of the Fox and the Fleur, has more on what she is doing to brightening days.

Wolf Administration Doubles Down On Plan To Raise Minimum WageKDKA's Royce Jones has more on the proposal, which would increase the minimum wage to $12 at first.

Recycling Tips In PittsburghTeresa Bradley, the recycling supervisor for the City of Pittsburgh, talks about a new recycling education campaign.

New Program To Revitalize Monessen Forgives Back Taxes For Buyers Who Promise To Fix Blighted BuildingsIf you promise to fix up a vacant building, the City of Monessen will forgive all of the back taxes. It’s a new program with an aim to bring back a struggling mill town.

Around The Table: What Is H.R. 1?KDKA's Stacy Smith and a group of experts go Around The Table.

CDC: 75% Of Americans Have High-Risk Factors For Severe COVID-19 Infections, Making Vaccine Prioritization DifficultPeople with certain pre-existing conditions, in addition to those over 65, fall into Pennsylvania's 1A COVID vaccination group who can all currently get vaccinations in Pennsylvania; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/18)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

3 Women Trying To Break Mold Of How Pittsburgh Media Sounds And LooksJordan DeFigio, Samantha James and Morgan Urtso are the voices behind the Yinzhers podcast. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has their story.

Greensburg Animal Rescue Says People Are Returning Or Abandoning Animals Adopted During LockdownYou may remember it was all the rage: adopt a dog or cat to keep you company as you worked from home. Now some people are abandoning their animals as their lives return to somewhat normal; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Ross Township Woman Arrested For Allegedly Storming CapitolA Ross Township woman has been arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol. KDKA's Jessica Guay has more on her initial court apperance.

Pennsylvania Hopes To Open COVID-19 Vaccinations To EveryoneState health leaders say they hope to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone by May 1; KDKA's Paul Martino.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Will Look Different This YearThe first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off in about 18 hours.

Pennsylvania Legislature Pushes For Permanent Daylight Saving TimeAre you still feeling the effects of losing sleep an hour of sleep over the weekend? It could all be a thing of the past with a bill being discussed in Harrisburg; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Moderna Begins Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine TrialModerna has begun its vaccine trials in children. The two-part trial will enroll nearly 7,000 kids from 6 months to 11 years; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

86-Mile Stretch Of Pennsylvania Turnpike To Close This WeekendAn 86-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close in both directions this weekend.

Reporter Update: Sears Home Services Master Protection AgreementA family says the master protection agreement from Sears Home Services didn't give them coverage when they needed it the most; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Reporter Update: Pennsylvania Legislature Pushing For Permanent Daylight Saving TimePermanent Daylight Saving Time? It could happen. A bill going through the state legislature had bipartisan support as it passed out of a House committee; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

AMC Says 98% Of Theatres Will Open TomorrowAMC Theaters says 98% of its theaters will open tomorrow, including locations here in the Pittsburgh area.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/18)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!

Google Set To Expand Footprint At Bakery Square OfficesGoogle will be expanding its offices in Pittsburgh. The company is adding three floors to its campus at Baker Square and bringing its lobby down to street level.

Port Authority Wants To Raise Fares For Connect Card Users, Get Rid Of Transfer FeesThe Port Authority wants to raise fares for Connect Card users and get rid of transfer fees.

People Receive 2nd Vaccine Dose At PNC ParkThere was a lot of excitement inside PNC Park Thursday as around 3,000 people are receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

