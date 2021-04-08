KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (4/8)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

17 Cats, 25 Rats Rescued From Unsanitary Conditions At Pitcairn HomeHumane officers rescued 17 cats and 25 rats "living in filth with horrendous odor" in a Pitcairn home.

Duquesne University Reaches Agreement With Dannielle BrownDuquesne University and Dannielle Brown have reached an agreement to settle the claims related to the death of Marquis Jaylen Brown.

AHN Clinic Now Includes Those In Phase 1CThousands of people waiting to be vaccinated can sign up to get the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine at a clinic on Friday and Saturday in Monroeville.

Crews Battling 2 Fires In Ohiopyle State ParkCrews are battling two forest fires in Ohiopyle State Park.

KDKA News Update PM: April 8, 2021KDKA News Update PM: April 8, 2021

Local Man In The Running For 2021 Custodian Of The YearA local custodian is a finalist in the National 2021 Custodian Of The Year Contest.

Pittsburgh Kitchen Using Food As Foundation To Change LivesIn the heart of Hazelwood, the rhythm of progress and the aroma of promise attract a very special team of budding professionals. KDKA's Kym Gable has more.

State College Construction Firm Charged, Accused Of Stealing Millions From Workers And Defrauding TaxpayersA construction firm is accused of stealing workers' healthcare and retirement money. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said it's the largest prevailing wage criminal case in the country's history.

Kevin McClatchy, Former Owner Of Pirates, Reflects After Near-Death ExperienceKDKA's Bob Pompeani has more.

Around The Table: Election LawsKDKA Political Editor Jon Delano leads a discussion with political experts from both parties, on proposed changes to election laws

Pennsylvania To Launch New Unemployment Compensation SystemThe state is launching a new unemployment compensation system to replace the current one, which has been described as “held together with bubble gum and rubber bands.” KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/8)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

Beaver Area School District Using Safe2Say Something ProgramKDKA's Royce Jones has more.

Humane Animal Rescue's 'Working Cats'With fewer people working in businesses and walking around city streets since the pandemic, rodents and insects have been filling the void. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh says cats are helping solve that problem; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

Pirates Fans Return To PNC Park For First Time In Over A YearThe streets on the North Shore were full, at least when it comes to COVID standards; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Large Snake Spotted In Frick ParkA large snake was spotted hanging from a tree branch in Frick Park; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

Politics Of Guns And Gun Safety Split PennsylvaniansIt seems like the issue of gun rights and gun control have gone on for decades in Pennsylvania without much changing. KDKA's political editor Jon Delano takes a closer look at the politics of guns in this Commonwealth.

Biden Announces Executive Orders In Gun Control MeasuresPeople on both sides of the gun control issue spoke with KDKA on Thursday. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more.

Police Respond To Incident At West Mifflin Shooting RangeNewsChoper 2 is over a shooting range in West Mifflin, where police are present.

European Regulators Determine Link Between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine And Blood ClotsEuropean regulators have determined there is a link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and clotting. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

Gabby Barrett Named ACM New Female Artist Of The YearMunhall native Gabby Barrett won her first ever ACM award.

Kane Brown Bringing 'Blessed And Free Tour' To PPG Paints Arena Next JanuaryKane Brown is bringing his "Blessed and Free Tour" to PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 8, 2022 along with Chase Rice and Restless Road. Katie Johnston reports.

