Around The Table: Party Leaders Looking Ahead To 2024
City Of Pittsburgh Gets $4M In Transportation Funds From StatePittsburgh has a wish list of projects to help revitalize its neighborhoods. Now they can turn some of those dream projects into reality thanks to $4 million in transportation funds from the state; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.
Police: Beaver County Trooper Arrested For Trying To Withdraw Friend's Traffic CitationA state trooper is in trouble with the law and authorities said it was to get a friend out of a ticket; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Aliquippa Secures $2 Million Grant To Replace Hundreds Of Lead Service LinesBig money in the form of million-dollar grants will soon hit local neighborhoods. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.
Around The Table: Party Leaders Looking Ahead To 2024KDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table.
Reporter Update: State Trooper Charged For Allegedly Trying To Get Friend's Traffic Citation WithdrawnA state trooper in Beaver County is facing charges for allegedly trying to withdraw a friend's traffic citation; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Uniontown's Fresh Fire Church Holds Food DistributionA church in Uniontown continues to feed a community grappling with food insecurity; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.
Reporter Update: Aliquippa Receives Grant To Replace Lead Service LinesA huge investment is going to be made in Aliquippa to get lead out of the drinking water; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Police: Beaver County Trooper Arrested For Trying To Withdraw Friend's Traffic CitationA state trooper in Beaver County was charged for allegedly trying to withdraw a friend's traffic citation. Katie Johnston reports.
Michael Keaton Partners With Green Tech Company To Bring Plant To PittsburghMichael Keaton is partnering with a green tech company to bring a manufacturing plant and hundreds of jobs to his hometown. Katie Johnston reports.
Mayor Bill Peduto Commits Pittsburgh To Carbon Neutrality By 2050Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order committing the city to become carbon neutral by 2050.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/22)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Pine-Richland School District Responds To 'Scapegoating' AllegationsThe Pine-Richland School District is responding to allegations of using a student as a "scapegoat" for the decision to not renew the contract of former head football coach Eric Kasperowicz.
U.S. Steel Sets Sights On Carbon Neutrality By 2050U.S. Steel says it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050.
Court Upholds Sentencing For Suspect In Monroeville Mall ShootingA Superior Court has upheld the sentencing for a man convicted in a 2015 shooting at the Macy's in Monroeville Mall.
Shady Side Academy Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination ClinicShady Side Academy and Rite Aid are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Something Good: Local Couple's Love StoryThe story of a local couple who reconnected after years apart!
Tech Center: Recycling Your Tech GadgetsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has some advice on recycling your tech gadgets!
Dining Dish: Farmers MarketsPittsburgh Magazine Food Editor Hal B. Klein is talking about how local farmers markets and growers are working to connect with Pittsburghers!
Pour Moi Myth Buster: Spring Cleaning For Your SkinPour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care founder Ulli Haslacher is busting skincare myths!
Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care Wins Invention Award From TimePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care founder Ulli Haslacher!
Noble Environmental Green Gifts: Chartiers Park, Westmoreland Co. Vets And MorePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani introduces us to the Noble Environmental Green Gift winners for Earth Week!
What Our Kids Think We Do!Heather and Ron ask their kids about their jobs!
Detours In Effect Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-80A multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-80 in both directions. Katie Johnston reports.
PTL Weekend Guide: April 22, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at what's going on around town this weekend!