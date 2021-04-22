City Of Pittsburgh Gets $4M In Transportation Funds From StatePittsburgh has a wish list of projects to help revitalize its neighborhoods. Now they can turn some of those dream projects into reality thanks to $4 million in transportation funds from the state; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

26 minutes ago

Police: Beaver County Trooper Arrested For Trying To Withdraw Friend's Traffic CitationA state trooper is in trouble with the law and authorities said it was to get a friend out of a ticket; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

39 minutes ago

Aliquippa Secures $2 Million Grant To Replace Hundreds Of Lead Service LinesBig money in the form of million-dollar grants will soon hit local neighborhoods. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

41 minutes ago

Around The Table: Party Leaders Looking Ahead To 2024KDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table.

46 minutes ago

2 hours ago

Uniontown's Fresh Fire Church Holds Food DistributionA church in Uniontown continues to feed a community grappling with food insecurity; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Michael Keaton Partners With Green Tech Company To Bring Plant To PittsburghMichael Keaton is partnering with a green tech company to bring a manufacturing plant and hundreds of jobs to his hometown. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Mayor Bill Peduto Commits Pittsburgh To Carbon Neutrality By 2050Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order committing the city to become carbon neutral by 2050.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/22)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

5 hours ago

Pine-Richland School District Responds To 'Scapegoating' AllegationsThe Pine-Richland School District is responding to allegations of using a student as a "scapegoat" for the decision to not renew the contract of former head football coach Eric Kasperowicz.

5 hours ago

U.S. Steel Sets Sights On Carbon Neutrality By 2050U.S. Steel says it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050.

6 hours ago

Court Upholds Sentencing For Suspect In Monroeville Mall ShootingA Superior Court has upheld the sentencing for a man convicted in a 2015 shooting at the Macy's in Monroeville Mall.

6 hours ago

Shady Side Academy Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination ClinicShady Side Academy and Rite Aid are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

6 hours ago

Something Good: Local Couple's Love StoryThe story of a local couple who reconnected after years apart!

8 hours ago

Tech Center: Recycling Your Tech GadgetsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has some advice on recycling your tech gadgets!

8 hours ago

Dining Dish: Farmers MarketsPittsburgh Magazine Food Editor Hal B. Klein is talking about how local farmers markets and growers are working to connect with Pittsburghers!

8 hours ago

Pour Moi Myth Buster: Spring Cleaning For Your SkinPour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care founder Ulli Haslacher is busting skincare myths!

8 hours ago

Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care Wins Invention Award From TimePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care founder Ulli Haslacher!

8 hours ago

Noble Environmental Green Gifts: Chartiers Park, Westmoreland Co. Vets And MorePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani introduces us to the Noble Environmental Green Gift winners for Earth Week!

8 hours ago

What Our Kids Think We Do!Heather and Ron ask their kids about their jobs!

8 hours ago

Detours In Effect Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-80A multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-80 in both directions. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: April 22, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at what's going on around town this weekend!

8 hours ago