Reporter Update: 6-Year-Old Shot In HomewoodA 6-year-old girl was shot in Homewood tonight; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

13 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

Owners Of Popular Bridal Boutique Getting Married Inside Their BusinessThe owners of a popular bridal boutique in Washington County are getting married this weekend in their boutique.

1 hour ago

Astrobotics And Carnegie Science Center Team Up To Get Kids Excited About SpaceAstrobotics and Carnegie Science Center have a new partnership to get kids excited about space!

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania House GOP Unveils Ambitious Proposal To Revamp Election LawRepublicans in Harrisburg want to revamp Pennsylvania's election law.

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Commission On LGBTQ Affairs Addresses COVID-19 Vaccine HesitancyState organizations are teaming up with medical leaders to address vaccine hesitancy for different communities. On Thursday the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs stepped up to the plate for the conversation; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

2 hours ago

Sewickley Farms Community Wishes Beloved Bus Driver A Happy RetirementAfter 25 years of taking children to and from school, a local school bus driver has decided to retire. But all of the families he’s served wouldn’t let him go quietly. They threw him a party to show him how much he’s meant to them all; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

2 hours ago

FBI: Ransomware Attacks Are On The Rise And Criminals Are Getting BolderThe FBI said ransomware attacks are on the rise and criminals are asking for more money than ever before. The FBI said the “bad guys” are getting bolder, and it has gotten easier for them; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

2 hours ago

WWII Veteran Still Waiting For $6,500 Tax Refund Check From 2019 To ArriveA 97-year-old U.S. Navy veteran fears she’ll pass away before the IRS puts her check in the mail; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

2 hours ago

Jury Finds Walter Cable Guilty Of Beating Woman With Hammer, Strangling Her To DeathWalter Cable has been found guilty of beating a woman with a hammer, choking her to death, then dismembering and burning her body; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

2 hours ago

Westmoreland County Election Bureau Director Suspended By CommissionersWestmoreland County's Election Bureau director has been suspended by the county commissioners.

2 hours ago

10 City Pools Not Opening Next Week, One Councilmember Blames Low Pay For LifeguardsIt may be hot and humid outside, but Pittsburgh is only opening eight of its eighteen pools next week. The reason: they don't have enough lifeguards; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

3 hours ago

Southwest Adds 2 Seasonal Non-Stop Flights At Pittsburgh International AirportSouthwest is adding two new non-stop holiday flights from the Pittsburgh International Airport.

3 hours ago

Legislature Votes To End Pandemic State Of Emergency But Maintains Many COVID-Related RegulationsPennsylvania's state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic is now officially over; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

3 hours ago

Opening Arguments Get Underway In Sheldon Jeter TrialThe judge presiding over the trial of Sheldon Jeter ordered extra security measures at the Beaver County Courthouse as lawyers present opening arguments.

3 hours ago

Pennsylvania Senate Passes Bill To Ban Vaccine PassportsThe Pennsylvania Senate has passed a bill to ban vaccine passports; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

3 hours ago

Council Members In Washington To Vote On Citizen Police Review BoardCouncil leaders in the City of Washington meet to vote on whether or not to form a citizens police review board. KDKA's Amy Wadas has more.

4 hours ago

Coal-Fired Power Plant In Cheswick To Close In SeptemberThe coal-fired power plant in Cheswick is closing this September following more than 50 years of operation. KDKA's Paul Martino has more.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: State Senate Passes Bill To Ban Vaccine PassportsKDKA's Nicole Ford talks to people around town about the bill that could prohibit vaccine passports in our state.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: 97-Year-Old Navy Veteran Says She Can't Get Her 2019 Income Tax ReturnA 97-year-old Navy veteran says she served her country, she raised her children in the Pittsburgh area and she wants her $6,500 2019 income tax return; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: FBI Says Ransomware Attacks Are UpKDKA's Chris Hoffman is talking to the FBI about ransomware attacks. The FBI says the attacks are costing more and criminals are becoming emboldened.

7 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/10)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley's forecast!

9 hours ago

Vaccine Advisors To Meet With The FDA Regarding COVID-19 Vaccinations For Children Under 12Vaccine advisors will meet with the Food and Drug Administration Thursday to discuss the next steps for vaccinating children under 12 against COVID-19; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

9 hours ago