KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/14)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

19 minutes ago

Massive Drug Bust In New StantonKDKA's Ross Guidotti has more on a massive drug bust in New Stanton.

24 minutes ago

Tracking The Storm Damage In Western Pa.KDKA meteorologist Kristin Emery tracks the damage.

28 minutes ago

Toddler In Critical Condition After Fall From WindowPittsburgh Public Safety said a toddler is in critical condition after he fell from a second-floor window. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.

34 minutes ago

Friends Remember The Lives Lost In Biomat USA CrashA crash over the weekend killed three and injured several others after a car barreled into the Biomat USA Plasma Donation Center in Manchester. Those that worked with them say they were beloved. KDKA's Nicole Ford has the story.

1 hour ago

Pa. Man Wins $3 Million In LotteryA man from Pennsylvania is now $3 million richer. KDKA's Royce Jones has more on what he plans to do with the money.

1 hour ago

Cleanup Efforts Begin As More Severe Weather ApproachesSunday storms brought heavy rains and winds and while they didn't last long, they caused a lot of damage and power outages. KDKA's Bryant Reed surveyed some of the damage and how people are recovering.

2 hours ago

Conversation With Children's Author Of 'The Adventures of Pittsburgh' Part 2Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with children's author Erica Pullen about her latest book and her other works.

2 hours ago

Conversation With Children's Author Of 'The Adventures of Pittsburgh' Part 1Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with children's author Erica Pullen about her latest book and her other works.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Washington County Body CamsCity of Washington Police are looking into getting body cameras for the force; KDKA's Amy Wadas has the story tonight on KDKA-TV News and CBSN Pittsburgh.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Million Dollar BustA woman was caught with a million dollars’ worth of drugs and money; KDKA's Ross Guidotti has the story tonight on KDKA-TV News and CBSN Pittsburgh.

4 hours ago

Second Lady Calls For Support On Dog Law BillGisele Fetterman is asking Pennsylvanians to support a bill that would help fund the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

4 hours ago

Residents Deal With The Aftermath Of Storm DamageMany people are having to deal with property damage, lost power and fallen trees after last night's storms; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

5 hours ago

Gov. Wolf, Democrats Looking To Help Communities Affected By Climate ChangeA proposal from Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Democrats seeks to help communities affected by climate change through funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

5 hours ago

Former PWSA Supervisor Charged With Violating Clean Water ActJames Paprocki, a former PWSA supervisor, was charged in federal court for violating the Clean Water Act.

5 hours ago

Squirrel Hill Businesses, Roadways Adjusting To Loss Of PowerSunday's storms caused several power outages across the region, including the busy streets of Squirrel Hill, which had to operate without stoplights and businesses needed to adjust to a lack of power.

6 hours ago

Three Victims Killed In Biomat USA Crash IdentiifedThe three people who lost their lives on Saturday when a car crashed into the Biomat USA donation center on Western Avenue have been identified, including the person inside the vehicle.

6 hours ago

Breadworks Working To Keep Service Moving Amid Power OutagesFor the first time in over 40 years, the historic Breadworks in the North Side was unable to deliver bread to its customers due to a power outage.

6 hours ago

AHN's Annual Butterfly Release Supports Local Families Grieving Neonatal LossAllegheny Health Network's AngelHeart Perinatal Bereavement Team hosted its annual butterfly release event.

7 hours ago

Something Good: 85-Year-Old Veteran Gets High School G.E.D.A man was scheduled to graduate from a high school in Greene County back in 1954 but finally got the chance to get his G.E.D. this year.

8 hours ago

Arthur Moats Gives Monday Motivation TipsFormer Pittsburgh Steeler and current motivational speaker Arthur Moats gives tips to keep you from feeling the blues.

9 hours ago

H.O.P.E. House Looks To Improve Lives Of Female VeteransPTL's Mikey Hood dropped by the H.O.P.E. House in Homewood to see what important work they're doing for female veterans.

9 hours ago

Recipe For Father's DayPTL's David Highfield and Heather Abraham make a delicious sausage gravy in the PTL Kitchen!

9 hours ago

'American Duchess' Riverboat Docks Along Pittsburgh's North ShoreThe 'American Duchess' has made landing here in Pittsburgh. The riverboat which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company will be making a journey along the Ohio River, starting in Louisville and ending in Pittsburgh. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago