Bakery Turning Out Sweet Treats And Second ChancesKDKA's Chris Hoffman has more from Oakmont Bakery.

4 minutes ago

Millions Still Waiting For 2020 Tax RefundIf you are still waiting for a tax refund on your 2020 tax return, you are not alone.

13 minutes ago

Mars Area School Board Seeks To Promote Patriotism In School DistrictA local school board is proposing to make the promotion of patriotism part of its mission statement, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

29 minutes ago

New Stanton Planning Commission Gives Greenlight To Massive Distribution CenterBorough leaders in New Stanton are calling a planned massive distribution center there a major economic shot in the arm; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

38 minutes ago

Oakmont Police: Man Says Slurs Were Used Against Him During Alleged AssaultPolice in Oakmont are investigating an alleged assault in which the victim says racial slurs were used against him; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

56 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (7/26)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

1 hour ago

Getting Better SleepThe sleep industry is a big business. With so many sleep products out there, it can be hard to know what'll really help you. KDKA's John Shumway has some advice from a sleep expert.

1 hour ago

Allegheny County Workers Return To Office As Questions Swirl For Some EmployeesKDKA's Amy Wadas talks to some county employees as they return to in-person work.

1 hour ago

Goats Let Loose In Frick Park To Munch On Unwanted VegetationA group of goats is now roaming Frick Park, removing unwanted vegetation and improving the site for other plants and animals; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

1 hour ago

Body Found Inside Construction Truck In HazelwoodPolice are investigating after a body was found inside a construction truck in Hazelwood; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Alleged Attack In Oakmont Under InvestigationAn alleged assault in Oakmont is under investigation. Police say the victim reported people made racial slurs against him; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

3 hours ago

PennDOT Permanently Closing Ramp From Freeport Rd. To Highland Park BridgeDrivers who use Route 28 can expect a change starting Monday. PennDOT is permanently closing the northbound ramp from Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Adam Frazier To San Diego PadresIn return for Frazier and cash, the Pirates got infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-handed pitcher Michell Miliano.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Allegheny County Workers Return To In-Person WorkKDKA's Amy Wadas has more on the return to in-person work for Allegheny County workers.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Highland Park Bridge Ramp Permanently ClosingA ramp to the Highland Park Bridge is permanently closing. It's part of the project to get rid of the bottleneck on Route 28; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

6 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (7/26)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

6 hours ago

The Pleasant Bar In Pleasant Hills Reopens After FireAlmost three months after a fire ripped through The Pleasant Bar in Pleasant Hills, the owners say they're ready to open.

6 hours ago

The Frick Pittsburgh Ending Timed Ticket Restrictions TuesdayThe Frick Pittsburgh is getting back to normal, and starting tomorrow, they're ending their timed ticketing restrictions.

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Police Looking For Help Identifying Graffiti SuspectsPittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help identifying two graffiti suspects.

7 hours ago

Munhall Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped In VentFirefighters in Munhall rescued a little dog stuck in a vent.

7 hours ago

Upcoming Development Projects In The Hill District Part 3Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill Community Development Corporation, about several new projects breaking ground in the Hill District.

7 hours ago

Upcoming Development Projects In The Hill District Part 2Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill Community Development Corporation, about several new projects breaking ground in the Hill District.

7 hours ago

Upcoming Development Projects In The Hill District Part 1Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill Community Development Corporation, about several new projects breaking ground in the Hill District.

8 hours ago

Something Good: The Return Of TheaterThe Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will have live performances again in the Cultural District this holiday season!

8 hours ago