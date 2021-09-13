In today's Money Monday, PTL's David Highfield is chatting with Hefren-Tillotson Senior Vice President Corey Utz about affordable long-term care options.
Money Monday: Making Long-Term Care Affordable
Sponsored By
Categories: Finance, Local Community, Financial News, Financial Planning, General, KDKATV, PTL
Latest Videos
Historical Drama Being Filmed In PittsburghHere's a look at the historical drama, "Rustin," which is being filmed here in the Pittsburgh area. And, how you can be a part of it.
'Pompeii' Exhibit Comes To Carnegie Science CenterPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits the Carnegie Science Center for a look at their explosive new exhibit all about "Pompeii."
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 4, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Military Mondays: October 4, 2021Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/4)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!
Sunglasses And Eye Health (Pt. 2)KDKA's John Shumway reports on the benefit of wearing sunglasses on a daily basis.
CDC Issues New Guidance Ahead Of Holiday SeasonThe CDC says there are things everyone can do to keep their friends and family safe, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Kodiak, The Steller's Sea Eagle Safely FoundKodiak escaped from the National Aviary over a week ago, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Two People Arrested In Kiski Twp.Kanisha Croyle and Kyler Gaff were arrested and are facing charges following a police chase.
Penguins 6.6K Benefits Mario Lemieux Foundation, Penguins FoundationSunday's race raised more than $175,000.
Apple n' Arts Festival Returns To DelmontThe annual festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Annual Walk For Apraxia Raises More Than $31,000Childhood Apraxia of Speech is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to speak.
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: October 3, 2021 (Pt. 4)Watch as Paul Zeise, Chris Mueller, and Will Graves join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: October 3, 2021 (Pt. 3)Watch as Paul Zeise, Chris Mueller, and Will Graves join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: October 3, 2021 (Pt. 2)Watch as Paul Zeise, Chris Mueller, and Will Graves join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: October 3, 2021 (Pt. 1)Watch as Paul Zeise, Chris Mueller, and Will Graves join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (10/3)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
Local Band Jumps Into Action Following Crash In Squirrel Hill TunnelA local band, Royce, attempted to save the life of a man in a crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. KDKA's Jessica Guay has the inspiring story.
Man Arrested In Missing Child CaseXavier Brown was arrested on Sunday in connection to a missing child's case.
National Aviary's Steller's Sea Eagle FoundKodiak, the National Aviary's Steller's Sea Eagle who escaped last weekend, was found safe and returned to his habitat. KDKA's Jessica Guay has the latest.
KDKA News Update PM: October 3, 2021KDKA News Update PM: October 3, 2021
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (10/3)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Not Going To Mandate VaccinationsGovernor Jim Justice said that once COVID-19 vaccinations are approved by the FDA for school-aged children, he will not impose a mandate.
Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K ReturnsPittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Returns