CDC: Unvaccinated People 11 Times More Likely To Die Of COVID-19According to new data from the CDC, vaccines are working. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more.

27 minutes ago

Students Rushed To Hospital After Incident At Brownsville Area High SchoolThe four were taken to the hospital for observation and are expected to be OK.

1 hour ago

Pa. Prison Guards Union Asks Court To Review Gov. Tom Wolf's Vax-Or-Test MandateThe Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association wants a state court to intervene over the governor’s recent mandate that they all get COVID-19 vaccines or submit to weekly testing.

1 hour ago

20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11KDKA's Ken Rice and Lynne Hayes-Freeland host "20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11."

3 hours ago

Woman Shot, Killed In McKeesportA woman is dead after she was shot in the head in McKeesport. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: CDC Says Vaccinated People Are 11 Times More Likely To Not DieThe CDC says vaccinated people are 11 times more likely to not die from COVID-19; KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the details.

3 hours ago

Military Mondays: Sept. 13, 2021Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/13)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

5 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Reports Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 72 HoursThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,048 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the last 72 hours.

5 hours ago

Just In Time For Halloween, 'Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst' WantedFinanceBuzz is looking for what they call a "Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst."

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Jazz Festival Part 3Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Janis Burley Wilson of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center about the Pittsburgh Jazz Festival returning this week after being postponed last year due to COVID-19.

5 hours ago

Pitt Resumes In-Person Classes As COVID-19 Cases RiseKDKA's Briana Smith reports from Oakland where in-person classes are resuming today on Pitt's campus amid rising COVID-19 cases.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old Ronnell MillerPittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Jazz Festival Part 2Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Janis Burley Wilson of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center about the Pittsburgh Jazz Festival returning this week after being postponed last year due to COVID-19.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Jazz Festival Part 1Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Janis Burley Wilson of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center about the Pittsburgh Jazz Festival returning this week after being postponed last year due to COVID-19.

5 hours ago

Something Good: The Terrible Twins!We may have found the Pittsburgh Steelers' good luck charms! A pair of adorable twins who always get their photo snapped in black and gold gear before the start of the regular season!

7 hours ago

Money Monday: Making Long-Term Care AffordableIn today's Money Monday, PTL's David Highfield is chatting with Hefren-Tillotson Senior Vice President Corey Utz about affordable long-term care options.

7 hours ago

CMU Grad Playing Prince Harry In New Lifetime MovieWe're chatting with Carnegie Mellon University graduate Jordan Dean about his new Lifetime movie. He's starring as Prince Harry.

7 hours ago

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Set On Display At Heinz History CenterPTL's Celina Pompeani visits the Heinz History Center where she's talking to Andy Masich and getting a look at the original set of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

7 hours ago

Collette Tours: Adult-Only Getaways For The FallWe're chatting with Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, of Collette Tours, about planning an adult-only getting away for the fall!

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 13, 2021 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

8 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 13, 2021 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

8 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/13)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!

12 hours ago

Police Investigate Threat, Respond To Concern At Two Pittsburgh ChurchesPublic Safety officials are encouraging people to say something when they see something, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

12 hours ago