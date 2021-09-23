Food Banks Team Up With DoorDash To Deliver Free Meals To SeniorsPennsylvania's anti-hunger organizations are teaming up with DoorDash to bring food to the state's seniors.

41 minutes ago

Shapiro Files Brief Saying Health Secretary Has Power To Mandate Masks In SchoolsThe office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a brief in Harrisburg over the debate of masks in schools.

1 hour ago

After Doctors Told Him He Had Months To Live, Man From Baldwin Is Ready To Accomplish His Next GoalA man from Baldwin is going from a wheelchair to running a 5K with Pittsburgh’s Great Race this weekend. KDKA's Briana Smith has more, On A Positive Note.

1 hour ago

How To Avoid Long Lines At Heinz Field Ahead Of Steelers-Bengals GameSteelers officials give out advice on how to avoid the long lines before Sunday's game against the Bengals.

1 hour ago

New Developments Involving McDonald's Manager Accused Of Sexually Assaulting EmployeeThere are new developments involving a Bethel Park McDonald's manager who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old employee; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

2 hours ago

State Senators Grill Turnpike Officials On Lost RevenueState senators grilled Pennsylvania Turnpike officials at a Senate Transportation Committee hearing; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/23)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Surge Drives Demand For Health Care, Creates Long Wait TimesOutside the Greentree Road MedExpress, people patiently sit. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest on the long wait times.

3 hours ago

School Districts Continue To Battle COVID-19 Among TeachersSchool districts in the Pittsburgh area continue to battle COVID-19; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

3 hours ago

Families To Contribute Mementos Of Loved Ones For Gun Violence Memorial ProjectGun violence has claimed the lives of 21 teenagers in Allegheny County this year, leaving families and entire communities traumatized by the loss of their young.

4 hours ago

Mouse Found In Reservoir Prompts Boil Water Advisory In Penn HillsSome Penn Hills residents are under a Boil Water Advisory after a mouse was found in the Oakmont Water Authority's distribution system.

4 hours ago

Indiana County High School Student Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting 2 TeachersState police arrested a local high school student for allegedly assaulting two teachers.

4 hours ago

Memorial Held In McKeesport For Karli ShortFriends and family of Karli Short held a memorial in her honor on Thursday; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

4 hours ago

CDC Advisory Panel Recommends Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots For Millions Of AmericansA CDC advisory panel backed Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for millions of Americans. It includes people who are especially vulnerable to the virus; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: COVID-19 Surge Affecting TeachersTeachers getting COVID-19 is forcing school districts to find ways to still teach students when substitutes aren't available; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

6 hours ago

Armstrong County State Trooper Cited Over Allegations Of Unwarranted Use Of ForceAn Armstrong County state trooper has been cited over allegations of unwarranted use of force. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

North Hills Vs. Woodland Hills Football Game Canceled Due To COVID-19, WPIAL To Decide Forfeit Or No Contest StatusThe North Hills School District varsity football team will not be playing against Woodland Hills School District on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/23)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' 7-day forecast!

8 hours ago

COVID-19 & Memory LossDoctors are seeing a disturbing trend as some COVID-19 patients are experiencing memory loss - so is there a correlation there? KDKA's John Shumway took that question one local doctor.

9 hours ago

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Expected To Miss First 2 Months After Knee SurgeryPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, who's recovering from knee surgery, will be out for at least the first two months of the season, General Manager Ron Hextall said Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

0923 Friday Football Face Off'sRich Walsh Breaks Down The Big HS Football Match Up's For This Weekend

10 hours ago

Something Good: Pittsburgh Penguins Players Call Season Ticket HoldersPittsburgh Penguins players called up season ticket holders via Zoom.

11 hours ago

CGI Tech Center: Taking A Break From InstagramNeed to take a break from Instagram? Mikey Hood shows you how.

11 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: September 22, 2021 (Pt. 3)KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day.

11 hours ago