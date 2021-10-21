The Search For School Bus Drivers ContinuesState leaders are pushing for people to help solve the shortage.

26 minutes ago

Westmoreland County Election Officials Need Help For Upcoming ElectionsWestmoreland County election officials say they are still looking for the public's help.

49 minutes ago

Doctors Say There Are Multiple Reasons For Spike In Emergency Room Wait TimesDoctors at hospitals throughout the area say they’re noticing a spike in emergency room wait times, and they say it’s for a myriad of reasons.

1 hour ago

Gov. Wolf To Impose Higher Wage On Companies Getting State IncentivesGov. Tom Wolf says he will impose those requirements on companies getting loans, grants or tax breaks from the state.

1 hour ago

Pa. Supreme Court Says Groups Can Sue Municipalities That Enact Gun Safety Laws In Violation Of Preemption LawsThe state Supreme Court has upheld the right of organizations and individuals to sue municipalities that enact gun safety measures.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (10/21)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Police Investigating After 11-Month-Old Girl's Death Caused By FentanylPittsburgh Police are investigating after an 11-month-old girl's death was caused by fentanyl.

4 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Martial Arts Teaches Skills That Last A LifetimeAfter-school activities can help kids develop in many important ways, but sports aren’t for everyone.

4 hours ago

2 Pittsburgh Public Schools Will Act As Pilots For COVID-19 Testing ProgramKDKA's Bryant Reed has more on the new program.

5 hours ago

Police Investigating After Chick-Fil-A On McKnight Road RobbedA local fast-food restaurant was robbed on Thursday.

6 hours ago

Penguins: Jeff Carter Positive For COVID-19, He And Tristan Jarry Enter Team ProtocolPittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/21)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

9 hours ago

Pittsburgh Pirates Host HBCU College FairThe Pittsburgh Pirates held an HBCU college fair for local high schoolers today at PNC Park.

9 hours ago

Environmental Group Protests Well Pad Proposal In Penn TownshipAn environmental group is speaking out against a proposal for a fracking project in Penn Township.

9 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Elections: Printing Error Leads To Voter Barcode Being On Wrong EnvelopeThe Allegheny County Elections Division is urging people who are using a mail-in ballot to report if they see any errors.

9 hours ago

Authorities ID Man Killed In Canoeing AccidentOfficials have identified 64-year-old Ralph Fuchs of Blawnox as the man killed in yesterday's canoeing accident on the Allegheny River.

9 hours ago

Carnegie Elementary Dismisses Students Early Due To Water Main BreakStudents at Carnegie Elementary School were dismissed from school early today due to a water main break in Scott Township.

9 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (10/21)

11 hours ago

Something Good: Boys & Girls Club STEM EducationA look at the STEM Education being taught at the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pa.

11 hours ago

CGI Tech Center: Smart WatchesPTL's Mikey Hood has a look at Apple's new Series 7 smart watch.

12 hours ago

Dining Dish: New To The Pittsburgh Food Scene This FallPittsburgh Magazine's Hal B. Klein has a look at some of the restaurants new to the Pittsburgh foodie scene this fall!

12 hours ago

Mikey's Fall Sweet Treat TrailPTL's Mikey Hood is showing us some of her favorite places to get sweet treats during autumn - including Yinz Coffee and The Pie Place!

12 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Oct. 21, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the best events happening around town this weekend!

12 hours ago

We're Wigging Out Over This Cool Halloween PartyPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison is trying on wigs with Stephanie Scoletti, the found and executive director of Young Adult Survivors United, about a cool Halloween party that's raising money for a good cause!

12 hours ago