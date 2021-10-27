Saturday On JP Roofing FAN N'ATION (OCTOBER 30) PROMOCheck out what's coming up on our next show SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30 on the Halloween episode of JP Roofing FAN N'ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh: - We're dusting off the time machine to meet the fan who named the "Steelers", Tim Corbett - Magician Lee Trebosic shows us a few TRICKS - We'll learn how to make a cocktail TREAT from 'Jekyll and Hyde' Bar - All this and MORE! SATURDAYS at 7:30 PM ON KDKA/CBSN and 11 PM ON PGH CW

How Leaders From Different Congregations Came Together To Participate In Tree Of Life Remembrance CeremonyKDKA's Kristine Sorensen has the story about how faith leaders came together to remember and reflect.

Allegheny County Leaders Call For Another Extension On Countywide Eviction MoratoriumKDKA's Bryant Reed has more.

Trees Planted In Schenley Park To Remember 11 People Killed At Tree Of LifeIn commemoration of the 11 lives lost three years ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue, a grove of trees was planted at a local park.

Study Ranks America's Favorite Halloween CandyA new study is ranking America's favorite Halloween candies!

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/27)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

Study Shows More Pennsylvanians Moving Away From CityA new report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania shows more Pennsylvanians are moving away from cities.

President Biden Releases Statement Reflecting On Tree Of Life RememberancePresident Joe Biden is remembering the 11 people killed three years again in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Man Stuck By Runaway Wood Chipper, InjuredA man was injured when a wood chipper broke free from a tow vehicle in South Fayette Township and hit him.

Well-Known Scott Twp. Business Heavily Damaged By FirePatete Kitchen & Bath Design, a well-known business in Scott Township, is picking up the pieces after an early morning fire caused heavy damage.

Propane Tank Explodes During Fire In Wall BoroughOne person was injured when fire broke out at a home in Wall Borough and caused a propane tank to explode.

Soldiers & Sailors Hall Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of 'The Silence Of The Lambs'PTL's Celina Pompeani visits Soldiers & Sailors Hall and Museum in Oakland where they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic film -- "The Silence of the Lambs."

Something Good: Cranberry Twp. Pet Costume ContestDress up your pet for Cranberry Township's Halloween Costume Contest!

Eye On Health: AHN Wexford Breast Cancer Treatment ProgramPTL's Celina Pompeani visit the new AHN Wexford facility to learn more about their breast cancer treatment program.

CGI STEM Season: Koppers Chief Sustainability OfficerPTL's Mikey Hood is introducing us to Koppers Chief Sustainability Officer Leslie Hyde in this CGI STEM Season segment.

Cooking With Rania: Spicy Butternut Squash Brown Rice BowlRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Spicy Butternut Squash Brown Rice Bowl with Cumin-Lime Crema!

Soldiers & Sailors Hall & Museum To Observe Veterans DayPTL's Celina Pompeani talks with John McCabe, the president and CEO of Soldiers & Sailors Hall & Museum in Oakland about the special events they have planned to observe Veterans Day.

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2021 (Pt. 3)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2021 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2021 (Pt. 1)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 27, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Crews On The Scene Of Two Alarm Fire In Wall BoroughAt least one person has been injured in a house fire on Dawson Street in Wall Borough.

