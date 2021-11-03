Around The Table: Politics 2021On this week's "Around the Table," political experts discuss Ed Gainey's mayoral victory and several Republican wins in PA

2 hours ago

Man Running To Raise Awareness For Brain Disease ResearchHe likens himself to a modern-day Forest Gump.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Firefighters Union Files Grievance Against City Over Vaccine MandateThe Pittsburgh firefighters union has filed a grievance against the city over the recent vaccine mandate.

3 hours ago

Proposed Mission Statement At Center Of Controversy In The CourtKDKA's Andy Sheehan has more on the proposed statement and the pushback.

3 hours ago

School Safety Conference Aims To Reduce ThreatsA recent surge in school threats has sent some students back to virtual learning. Our area has seen at least two instances of threats of gun violence. It’s perfect timing for a school safety conference that is trying to help reduce that risk and teach how to prevent violence in schools; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

3 hours ago

1st Kids Under 12 Get COVID-19 Shot In Pittsburgh AreaPittsburgh is now vaccinating kids as young as 5 against COVID-19; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

4 hours ago

As Supreme Court Takes On Gun-Right Case, Ruling Could Mean Changes For Gun OwnersThe highest court in the land heard arguments on a case that could impact the use of conceal and carry permits across the nation.

4 hours ago

Beaver County School Mourns 14-Year-Old Student, Bus Driver After I-79 CrashA Beaver County school is mourning a 14-year-old student and a "dedicated" driver after a school bus and tractor-trailer crashed on I-79. KDKA's Chris Hoffman and Amy Wadas have team coverage.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/3)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

4 hours ago

Sources: Gainey To Name Wheatley As Deputy Mayor And Pawlak As Chief Of StaffState Rep. Ed Gainey, now mayor-elect of Pittsburgh, is not the only one giving up his state House seat for another office.

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Leaders Celebrate Continued Development Of Affordable HousingLeaders joined construction and developers on the North Side to celebrate the continued development of affordable housing.

4 hours ago

Analysts: Pennsylvania Election Great For Republicans, Allegheny County An Oasis For DemocratsRepublicans and Democrats in Pennsylvania both have something to celebrate in Tuesday's election. But overall, political experts say it was a better night for Republicans; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

5 hours ago

Western Pennsylvania School For Blind Children Bus Driver Accused Of Carrying GunThe Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children says one of its bus drivers was carrying a gun.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: School Bus Crash Leaves Student, Driver DeadThe Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School is mourning one of their students and a beloved bus driver following a school bus crash.

6 hours ago

Jeannette Police Get $11K Donation For New Police DogPolice in Jeannette received an $11,000 donation to get a new police dog.

8 hours ago

Something Good: A Visit From Santa ClausSanta Claus's first stop of the holiday season -- Neubauer's Flowers & Market House in Uniontown!

9 hours ago

Waiting Child: James & JoshThis week's Waiting Child features twin brothers -- James and Josh! (IDs: C65AC99 and C65AD00)

9 hours ago

Dr. Marlene Boas: Reflect, Realign, ResolveCertified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas has some tips to help us get through the busy holiday season.

9 hours ago

Traditional Holiday Decorating Tips With Neubauer's FlowersPTL's Mikey Hood is visiting Neubauer's Flowers & Market House in Uniontown where the holiday shopping season is getting started!

9 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Tomato Bisque With Spicy Cheddar TwistsRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Tomato Bisque with Spicy Cheddar Twists!

9 hours ago

Neubauer's Flowers & Market House Ushers In Holiday SeasonPTL's Mikey Hood is visiting Neubauer's Flowers & Market House in Uniontown where the holiday shopping season is getting started!

9 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 3, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

9 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (11/3)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

9 hours ago

Ross Twp. Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Capitol RiotA Ross Township woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

9 hours ago