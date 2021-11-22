KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (11/22)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

3 minutes ago

Parnell Drops Out Of Race After Losing Custody BattleThe candidate is dropping out of the race after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children.

12 minutes ago

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge HomeThree women have been charged in a reported home invasion.

16 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

Body Of Person Who Fell From Barge RecoveredA person was found dead after falling overboard from a barge in Beaver County.

20 minutes ago

Best And Worst Travel Times For Thanksgiving HolidayHere are the best and worst times to be on the road this Thanksgiving holiday.

44 minutes ago

KDKA News Update PM: November 22, 2021KDKA News Update PM: November 22, 2021

2 hours ago

With More Than 100 Homicides, Allegheny County On Pace For One Of Its Deadliest Years EverOver a 48-hour period, the sound of gunfire echoed throughout Allegheny County.

3 hours ago

Around The Table: Investment & EconomyA holiday and a pandemic don't have to derail your personal finances. Stacy Smith and his panel of economic experts share their tips on the latest episode of "Around The Table: Investment & Economy."

3 hours ago

Police: 6-Year-Old Shoots, Kills 4-Year-Old In Penn HillsA 4-year-old was shot and killed by a 6-year-old in Penn Hills, police said; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

3 hours ago

Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban Legislation To Be Introduced At Pittsburgh City CouncilPaper or plastic may not be an option in the city of Pittsburgh soon. A proposal to ban plastic shopping bags in Pittsburgh was introduced Monday; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

4 hours ago

Former Steeler Louis Lipps To Stand Trial On DUI ChargesFormer Steelers Louis Lipps will stand trial on DUI charges.

4 hours ago

Man Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Burglarize Same Ambridge Home Twice In One NightA man is facing charges after Ambridge police said he tried to burglarize the same house twice in one night.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Chosen By Lottery, Jeannette's New Controller Doesn't Want The JobWhen 30 individuals tied with one vote each for Jeannette city controller in the November election, a bingo-type lottery on Friday determined the winner. But as KDKA political editor Jon Delano has learned, the winner has no intention of taking office.

4 hours ago

I-579 Cap Project Connecting Lower Hill District And Downtown CompleteThe I-579 cap project is complete and the Frankie Pace Park is open; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/22)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

4 hours ago

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held For New Ice Rink At Hunt ArmoryPeople skated around the newest ice rink in Pittsburgh for the very first time on Monday.

4 hours ago

4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Shooting Himself In East LibertyA 4-year-old boy died after police said he shot himself in the face in East Liberty; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

5 hours ago

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge HomeThree women were arrested for allegedly firing shots into a home in Beaver County, injuring multiple people. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Police: Man Arrested In Apparent Road Rage ShootingA woman is glad to be alive after she was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

5 hours ago

Local Mother Wants To Help Other Parents Deal With Bullies At SchoolThe mother said it took weeks for the school to take it seriously and create an official “bully report."

7 hours ago

9 hours ago

Reporter Update: Man Arrested In Alleged Road Rage IncidentA man was arrested after he allegedly shot a woman in an apparent road rage incident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

9 hours ago