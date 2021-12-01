Stacy Smith and his team of political experts discuss the handling of the pandemic today and candidates in the upcoming race for PA State Senate
Around The Table: Politics 2021
Sponsored By
Categories: News, Local News, KDKATV
Latest Videos
Pittsburgh Restaurant Accused Of Sharing Workers' Tips With ManagersA dozen workers are getting $41,000 back after a Pittsburgh restaurant illegally shared their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.
Husband, Wife Shot To Death Behind Dumpster At McCandless Apartment ComplexA husband and wife are dead after they were found shot behind a dumpster at an apartment complex in McCandless; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
White House, CDC Monitoring Omicron Variant As Holiday Travel Is Expected To IncreaseThe TSA says that Christmas travel is expected to be the busiest travel season since the start of the pandemic; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.
World AIDS Day: Progress Is Being Made Fighting The VirusDecember 1 is World AIDS Day and it's a day to bring awareness to the virus.
Around The Table: Politics 2021Stacy Smith and his team of political experts discuss the handling of the pandemic today and candidates in the upcoming race for PA State Senate
Rostraver Township Commissioner Accused Of Harassing Opponents Through Texts, Social MediaA Rostraver Township commissioner was arrested for allegedly harassing his political opponents.
Man Sentenced For Throwing Concrete At Pittsburgh Police Car At ProtestA man who threw concrete at a Pittsburgh police car and injured an officer during last year's protests over George Floyd's murder was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.
Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (12/1)
Reporter Update: Shooting Leaves Man, Woman Dead In McCandlessA man and woman are dead after they were found shot behind a dumpster at an apartment complex in McCandless; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Reporter Update: North Huntingdon Chiropractor's Family Seeks Answers In His MurderIt's been two years since a North Huntingdon chiropractor was found murdered in his office, and his family still doesn't have answers; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Something Good: Black ViolinA look at super musicians Black Violin, which will be playing a show Thursday night at the Byham Theater.
Charlie Batch Foundation Holding Holiday Toy DriveTeam PTL is joining forces with the Charlie Batch Foundation to host a toy drive for children this holiday season!
Waiting Child: LukeThis week's featured Waiting Child is Luke!
Convention Center Hosting Handmade Arcade Holiday MarketWe're chatting with Tricia Brancolini-Foley, the executive director of Handmade Arcade, about the Holiday Market coming up at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Holiday KidsPlay Area Open In Heinz Hall CourtyardPTL's Ron Smiley joins us from PPG Place. It's just one of the many places for holiday fun downtown. Not far away is the KidsPlay area in the Heinz Hall Courtyard!
Kicking Off PTL's Waffles, INCaffeinated Sandwich ChallengePTL's Mikey Hood visits Waffles, INCaffeinated to kick off the PTL Sandwich Challenge!
Trending 12-01Example of a trending segments
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Allegheny County Reports 707 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Additional DeathsThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 707 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths.
Person Hospitalized After Fire Engulfs Avella HomeA fire destroyed a home in Avella, sending one person to the hospital.
Ross Township Police Search For Suspects In Inspection Sticker TheftsRoss Township police are looking for whoever stole inspections tickers from two local repair shops.
Man Shot To Death Behind Dumpster, Woman Taken To Hospital DiesA man and woman are dead after they were found shot behind a dumpster at an apartment complex in McCandless.
Gov. Tom Wolf Not Considering Additional Containment Measures Amid Omicron Variant ConcernsGov. Tom Wolf isn't considering additional containment measures as the omicron variant spreads overseas.
Cooking With Rania: Crostini With Toppings (Pt. 2)Rania Harris is back this week with part two of her crostini appetizers!