2 Tigers At Pittsburgh Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19Two tigers at the Pittsburgh Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.

8 minutes ago

Pitt Panthers QB Kenny Pickett Named Heisman Trophy FinalistKenny Pickett will be heading to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist after setting the Pitt Panther passing record and the ACC single season TD record.

36 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/6)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!

1 hour ago

Crews Respond To House Fire In Troy HillKDKA's Shelley Bortz has the latest on the fire.

1 hour ago

$6.6M Awarded To Redeveloping Tree Of Life SynagogueThe state of Pennsylvania has awarded $6.6 million for the redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

1 hour ago

Dogs Found Shot To Death In Westmoreland CountyA pet owner's worst night just came true in Westmoreland County.

2 hours ago

Fan Cave: Greg LeaperThey say a picture is worth a thousand words, so how many words are Greg Leaper's Steelers fan cave? The 412 fanatic in Iowa sits down with Daisy Jade and shows us around!

3 hours ago

Around The Table: Omicron's Impact On Stock MarketStacy Smith and local economy analysts discuss how the Omicron COVID-19 variant could impact the stock market.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/6)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

6 hours ago

Certain Meats Recalled Over Listeria ConcernsAlexander & Hornung is recalling more than 240,000 pounds of ham and pepperoni products because of possible listeria contamination.

6 hours ago

Crash Shuts Down Part Of Route 28A crash has shutdown part of Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge.

6 hours ago

Gov. Wolf To Announce Investment In Tree Of Life RenovationsGov. Tom Wolf will announce an investment of state funds into the renovations at the Tree of Life Synagogue site in Squirrel Hill.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Public Schools Holding Public Hearing To Discuss BudgetPittsburgh Public Schools leaders will hold a public hearing today to discuss the proposed budget for 2022.

6 hours ago

Washington Co. City Hall Closed Due To COVID-19 SpikeThe City of Washington has closed its City Hall due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

6 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Police Probe Shooting In WilkinsburgA man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside an apartment in Wilkinsburg.

6 hours ago

Bethel Park Police Seek Vehicle Break-In SuspectsBethel Park police are investigating after people were caught on camera breaking into unlocked vehicles overnight.

6 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck By School Bus In Point BreezePolice and medics were called to Point Breeze where a pedestrian was struck by a school bus on Monday morning.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Police Investigate Shooting In WilkinsburgAllegheny County police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Wilkinsburg; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

7 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (12/6)

8 hours ago

Let's Puzz Has New Release In Time For HolidaysPTL's Celina Pompeani visits Ali Pokorny's puzzle studio where her new Steel City puzzle has been released just in time for holiday shopping!

8 hours ago

Women's Center And Shelter Providing Support Through HolidaysWe're chatting with Nicole Molinaro, the president and CEO of the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, about the support they are providing families through the holidays and how you can help too.

9 hours ago

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Prepping For 'The Nutcracker'Here's a look at the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's preparations for their annual performance of "The Nutcracker."

9 hours ago

Gifts For The Pittsburgh Lover At Heinz History CenterHeinz History Center CEO Andy Masich is showing PTL's Mikey Hood around the museum's gift shop, which has some uniquely Pittsburgh gifts for the Yinzer in your life!

9 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 6, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

9 hours ago