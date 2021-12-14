Pennsylvania State Police Warn Of New Zelle ScamState police are reminding Pennsylvanians to be vigilant about scams involving peer-to-peer payment applications.

Shots Fired Outside Walmart In PittsburghShots were fired outside the Walmart in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza on Tuesday.

2 Parks In Penn Hills To Get Much-Needed ImprovementsIt is all thanks to a state grant.

Unhealthy Air Quality Affects Liberty-Clairton Area ResidentsIt may have been hard to breathe for some people in the Liberty-Clairton area.

Free Care Fund: Cancer Survivor Credits Children's Hospital For Saving His LifeChris Scott, 32, credits his life to UPMC Children's Hospital.

Pittsburgh Westinghouse Employee, 4 Students Involved In FightA Pittsburgh Westinghouse staff member is on paid leave after a confrontation with a student.

Pennsylvania Senate Passes Legislation To Prevent Schools From Requiring Students To Get COVID-19 VaccineThe Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation to prevent school children from being required to get a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school.

Shapiro, Candidate For Governor, To Endorse Rep. Davis For Lieutenant GovernorPennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has asked Rep. Austin Davis, of McKeesport, to join him on the gubernatorial ticket when Shapiro runs for governor next year.

Free Care Fund: Kendra Ready To Follow Her Dreams After Life-Saving SurgeryKendra Acosta, 11, wants to one day be a star!

Mother Will Serve 2 Consecutive Life Sentences For Killing ChildrenAn Ambridge mother accused of killing her two children has pleaded guilty.

Pittsburgh Not Yet Considering Indoor Dining COVID-19 Vaccine RequirementPhiladelphia will require people to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine to dine or drink indoors, but Pittsburgh isn't considering something similar yet; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Man Arrested For Shooting Inside Wilkinsburg ApartmentA man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the head inside an apartment in Wilkinsburg.

Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 422A woman is dead after driving the wrong way and crashing into a dump truck in Indiana County Tuesday morning, police said.

Man Found Dead, Mother Taken To Hospital After Police Find 'Extreme Hoarding' ConditionsA man was found dead and his mother was taken to the hospital after police discovered "extreme hoarding" conditions at a home in Dravosburg; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

Military Mondays: Dec. 13, 2021Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/14)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!

Allegheny County Reports 694 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More DeathsThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 694 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

Free Care Fund: Chris Scott Reunites With Mary Robb JacksonFree Care Fund: Chris Scott Reunites With Mary Robb Jackson

Free Care Fund: Chris Scott's Advice To PatientsFree Care Fund: Chris Scott's Advice To Patients

Residents Of The Haven Recreate Kennywood In Gingerbread FormDozens of the people who live at the Haven at North Hills and the staff decided to recreate one of their favorite places for a competition: Kennywood!

Cooking Corner: Bloody Marys And Deviled EggsIn today's Cooking Corner, we're talking holiday hosting recipes. Giant eagle team leader Chef Crystal Baldwin has recipes for appetizers and cocktails.

