Senate Candidate Calls For Compensation For Frontline WorkersAs political editor Jon Delano reports, there is a ‘Democratic’ physician in the race as well.

37 minutes ago

Arkoosh Calls For Additional Compensation For COVID-19 Frontline WorkersMehmet Oz is not the only medical doctor running for the U.S. Senate this year in Pennsylvania.

1 hour ago

Man In Critical Condition After Duquesne ShootingA man is in critical condition after being shot while driving.

1 hour ago

Around The Table: Economics And InvestmentsA group of experts goes Around the Table with Stacy Smith.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Man Shot While Driving In DuquesneA man is in critical condition after he was shot while driving in Duquesne; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

5 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (12/21)

5 hours ago

Something Good: Panda PrognosticatorThe panda at Zoo Atlanta is making his pick in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl! Does he like Pitt's chances?

5 hours ago

Ask Dr. G: Holiday Season UncertaintyWe're chatting with resiliency expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa about how to approach getting out this holiday season amid new COVID-19 concerns.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Council Puts Plastic Bag Ban On HoldThe push for a plastic bag ban in Pittsburgh is on hold. City council decided to delay the bill.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/21)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ forecast!

5 hours ago

The Immaculate Reception 49 Years LaterPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits the Heinz History Center to learn more from CEO Andy Masich about Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception 49 years later!

5 hours ago

Lynx At Pittsburgh Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19A Canada lynx at the Pittsburgh Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19.

5 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Dec. 21, 2021 (Pt. 2)local tv, antiques, antique appraisals

5 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Dec. 21, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures

6 hours ago

Nicholas Lucia Pleads Guilty To Throwing Explosive At Police During Downtown RiotA man admitted to throwing an explosive at Pittsburgh police during the May 30 riot last year.

6 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Robbery, Shooting; 3 More SoughtPolice have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the beating and shooting death of a man in Homestead last summer.

6 hours ago

These Christmas Trees Are 'Stinkin Cute'PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison is trimming the Christmas tree with local small owner Lynn Davidson and her "Stinkin Cute Trees."

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 21, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and Daisy Jade catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

Man Injured In Homewood ShootingPolice are investigating.

11 hours ago

Gas Prices Begin To Slightly Fall Ahead Of HolidaysPrices in Butler Co. overnight ranged from $3.45 to $3.55 per gallon.

13 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/21)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!

13 hours ago

Churchill Borough Council To Vote On Amazon ProposalThe vote comes after months of debate and discussion.

13 hours ago

Pittsburgh Delays COVID Vaccine RequirementThe delay comes as negotiations are ongoing between the city and the police and fire unions, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

13 hours ago

Local Seniors Make Ornaments For State Capitol TreeThe ornaments were made by older adults from 32 senior community centers around the state.

18 hours ago